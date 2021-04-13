The top 10 books on the Apple Store

On Air: Federal Insights
By The Associated Press
April 13, 2021 1:14 pm
1. The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah – 9781250178626 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

2. The Red Book by David Ellis & James Patterson – 9780316499422 – (Little, Brown and Company)

3. Good Company by Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney – 9780062876027 – (Ecco)

4. Northern Spy by Flynn Berry – 9780735225008 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. Win by Harlan Coben – 9781538748268 – (Grand Central Publishing)

6. The Bookstore on the Beach by Brenda Novak – 9781488058950 – (MIRA Books)

7. The Body by Bill Bryson – 9780385539319 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

8. The Complete Works of Ernest Hemingway by Ernest Hemingway – No ISBN Available – (Gruppo De Agostini)

9. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig – 9780525559481 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. Life’s Too Short by Abby Jimenez – 9781538715680 – (Grand Central Publishing)

