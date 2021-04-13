The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

Top Paid iPhone Apps:
1. Minecraft, Mojang
2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.
3. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
4. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
5. HotSchedules, HotSchedules
6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
7. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations
8. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio
9. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar Games
10. TouchRetouch, ADVA Soft GmbH
Top Free iPhone Apps:
1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
2. TikTok, TikTok Pte. Ltd.
3. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
4. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.
5. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.
6. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.
7. HBO Max: Stream TV & Movies, WarnerMedia
8. Google Maps – Transit & Food, Google LLC
9. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC
10. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom
Top Paid iPad Apps:
1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
2. Minecraft, Mojang
3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited
4. Notability, Ginger Labs
5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
7. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC
8. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam, LLC
9. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB
10. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Clickteam, LLC
Top Free iPad Apps:
1. Bridge Race, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
3. Voodoo Doll, Lion Studios
4. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom
5. Roblox, Roblox Corporation
6. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.
7. Extra Hot Chili 3D, Alictus
8. Disney+, Disney
9. HBO Max: Stream TV & Movies, WarnerMedia
10. Paper Fold, Good Job Games
