Thursday Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Activated OF Luis Robert from 10-day IL. Placed LHP Garrett Crochet on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 26. Recalled INF Danny Mendick from alternate training site.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned LHP Logan Allen to alternate training site.

DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled CF Derek Hill from alternate training site.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled LHP Wandy Peralta to active roster. Optioned RHP Michael King to alternate training site.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Domingo Tapia from alternate training site. Placed LHP Marco Gonzales on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 28.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Louis Head to alternate training site. Optioned RHP Luis Head to alternate training site. Recalled LHP Shane McClanahan from alternate training site. Placed 1B Yoshi Tsutsugo on the 10-day IL.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled LHP Justin Steele from alternate training site. Designated RHP Brandon Workman for assignment.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned LHP Daniel Castano to alternate training site.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled RHP Seth Elledge from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Johan Oviedo to alternate training site.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Re-signed C Hector Sanchez.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Exercised fifth-year option on DE Marcus Davenport.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DT Robert Nkemdiche.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Claimed OL Elijah Nkansah off waivers from Indianapolis.

Canadian Football League

EE FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed OL Steven Nielsen, DLs Misiona Aiolupotea-pei and Tibo Debaillie.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Fined New York Islanders F Mathew Barzal $2,000 for incident in game on April 22, against Washington.

BOSTON BRUINS — Reassigned D Jack Ahcan to Providence (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned Ds Keaton Middleton and Dan Renouf, G Adam Werner, RW Martin Kraut, LW Miikka Salomaki to Colorado (AHL). Recalled C Mike Vecchione from Colorado (AHL). Reassigned RW Nick Henry to taxi squad.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled D Kevin Bahl and LW A.J. Greer from Binghamtom (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned G Kevin Mandolese to Belleville (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned C Joel Kellman and D Brinson Pasichnuk to San Jose (AHL).

WINNIPEG JETS — Reassigned D David Gustafsson to Providence (AHL).

Minor League American Hockey League

IOWA WILD — Recalled G Robbie Beydoun from Fort Wayne (ECHL). Acquired F Nick Swaney.

ROCKFORD ICE HOGS — Recalled G Tom Aubrun from loan to Indy (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Signed G Trevor Gorsuch to a contract.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated F Kelly Bent from IR. Released F Kelly Bent and D Kris Mylari. Placed D Noah Delmas and F Brendan Robbins on reserve.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Signed F Brandon Magee to standard player contract.

TULSA OILERS — Acquired G Brad Benton as EBUG.

WHEELING NAILERS — Signed F Ryan Roth to a contract. Placed F Ryan Roth on reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined Philadelphia F Sergio Santos an undisclosed amount for his action in April 24th game against Miami CF. Fined Minnesota Ds Hassani Dotson and Chase Gasper an undisclosed amount for inciting and/or escalating an incident in game on April 24, against Salt Lake.

USL Championship League

SAN DIEGO LOYAL — Acquired D Joshua Yaro pending league and federation approval.

COLLEGE

ALABAMA A&M — Agreed to terms with head football coach Connell Maynor on a four-year contract extension.

