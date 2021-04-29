Thursday Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Announced Chicago White Sox OF dropped his appeal and will serve a one-game suspension for aggressive actions and inciting a benches-clearing incident on April 15.

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Activated OF Luis Robert from 10-day IL. Placed LHP Garrett Crochet on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 26. Recalled INF Danny Mendick from alternate training site. Activated OF Adam Eaton.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned LHP Logan Allen to alternate training site.

DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled CF Derek Hill from alternate training site.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled LHP Wandy Peralta to active roster. Optioned RHP Michael King to alternate training site.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Domingo Tapia from alternate training site. Placed LHP Marco Gonzales on the 10-day IL retroactive to April 28.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Louis Head from alternate training site. Recalled LHP Shane McClanahan from alternate training site. Placed 1B Yoshi Tsutsugo on the 10-day IL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated RHP Nate Pearson from the 10-day IL and optioned to alternate training site.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Activated RHP Chris Devenski from the restricted list. Optioned RHP Yoan Lopez to alternate training site.

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled LHP Justin Steele from alternate training site. Designated RHP Brandon Workman for assignment.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Selected the contract of 1B Matt Adams from alternate training site. Optioned OF Sam Hilliard to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Justin Lawrence from alternate training site. Placed RHP Yency Almonte on the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Ashton Goudeau for assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated RHP Mitch White from the IL. Optioned OF Luke Raley to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Edwin Uceta from alternate training site. Placed RHP Brusdar Graterol on the 10-day IL retroactive to April 27.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned LHP Daniel Castano to alternate training site.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled RHP Alec Bettinger and LHP Eric Lauer from alternate training site. Placed RHP Corbin Burnes and RHP Zack Godley on the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Patrick Weigel to alternate training site. Activated RHP Jordan Zimmermann from alternate training site.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled RHP Seth Elledge from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Johan Oviedo to alternate training site. Activated OF Harrison Bader from 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Kodi Whitley from alternate training site. Placed RHP Adam Wainwright and LHP Andrew Miller on 10-day IL.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Re-signed C Hector Sanchez.

Frontier League

EQUIPE QUEBEC — Signed C Cole Warken.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Traded RHP Shawn Blackwell to Lexington (Atlantic League).

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Signed G Yogi Ferrell to a remainder of the season contract.

Women’s National Basketball Association

LAS VEGAS ACES — Waived C Kate Cain.

MINNESOTA LYNX — Waived F Alex Wittinger.

FOOTBALL National Football League

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Re-signed WR Byron Pringle to a one-year contract.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Re-signed K Daniel Carlson to a one-year contract.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Exercised S Derwin James fifth-year option for 2022.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Exercised fifth-year option on DE Marcus Davenport.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed QB Mason Rudolph to a one-year contract extension.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DT Robert Nkemdiche.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Claimed OL Elijah Nkansah off waivers from Indianapolis.

Canadian Football League

EE FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed OL Steven Nielsen, DLs Misiona Aiolupotea-pei and Tibo Debaillie.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Fined New York Islanders F Mathew Barzal $2,000 for incident in game on April 22, against Washington.

BOSTON BRUINS — Reassigned D Jack Ahcan to Providence (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES Recalled G Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from minor league taxi squad.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled C Morgan Geekie and Max McCormick from minor league taxi squad.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned Ds Keaton Middleton and Dan Renouf, G Adam Werner, RW Martin Kraut, LW Miikka Salomaki to Colorado (AHL). Recalled C Mike Vecchione from Colorado (AHL). Reassigned RW Nick Henry to taxi squad.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Joe Veleno from minor league taxi squad.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled D Kevin Bahl and LW A.J. Greer from Binghamtom (AHL). Recalled D Connor Carrick from minor league taxi squad.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned G Kevin Mandolese to Belleville (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled D Egor Zamula from minor league taxi squad.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned C Joel Kellman and D Brinson Pasichnuk to San Jose (AHL). Recalled LW Ivan Chekhovich from San Jose (AHL). Reassigned D Karlis Cukste to San Jose (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled D Timothy Liljegren and G Michael Hutchinson from minor league taxi squad.

WINNIPEG JETS — Reassigned D David Gustafsson to Providence (AHL).

American Hockey League

IOWA WILD — Recalled G Robbie Beydoun from Fort Wayne (ECHL). Acquired F Nick Swaney.

ROCKFORD ICE HOGS — Recalled G Tom Aubrun from loan to Indy (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Signed G Trevor Gorsuch to a contract.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated F Kelly Bent from IR. Released F Kelly Bent and D Kris Mylari. Placed D Noah Delmas and F Brendan Robbins on reserve.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Signed F Brandon Magee to standard player contract.

TULSA OILERS — Acquired G Brad Benton as EBUG.

WHEELING NAILERS — Signed F Ryan Roth to a contract. Placed F Ryan Roth on reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined Philadelphia F Sergio Santos an undisclosed amount for his action in April 24th game against Miami CF. Fined Minnesota Ds Hassani Dotson and Chase Gasper an undisclosed amount for inciting and/or escalating an incident in game on April 24, against Salt Lake.

USL Championship League

SAN DIEGO LOYAL — Acquired D Joshua Yaro pending league and federation approval.

COLLEGE

ALABAMA A&M — Agreed to terms with head football coach Connell Maynor on a four-year contract extension.

WISCONSIN — Named Jim Snider men’s basketball strength and conditioning coach.

