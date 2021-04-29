Thursday Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Activated OF Luis Robert from IL. Placed LHP Garrett Crochet on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 26. Recalled INF Danny Mendick from alternate training site.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned LHP Logan Allen to alternate training site.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled LHP Wandy Peralto to active roster. Optioned RHP Michael King to alternate training site.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Domingo Tapia from alternate training site. Placed LHP Marco Gonzales on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 28.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Louis Head to alternate training site then optioned him to alternate training site. Recalled LHP Shane McClanahan from alternate training site. Placed 1B Yoshi Tsutsugo on the 10-day IL.

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned LHP Daniel Castano to alternate training site.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled RHP Seth Elledge from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Johan Oviedo to alternate training site.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Re-signed C Hector Sanchez.

FOOTBALL National Football League

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DT Robert Nkemdiche.

Canadian Football League

EE FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed OL Steven Nielsen, DLs Misiona Aiolupotea-pei and Tibo Debaillie.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Fined New York F Mathew Barzal $2,000 for incident in game on April 22, against Washington.

BOSTON BRUINS — Reassigned D Jack Ahcan to Providence (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned Ds Keaton Middleton and Dan Renouf, G Adam Werner, RW Martin Kraut, LW Miikka Salomaki to Colorado (AHL). Recalled C Mike Vecchione from Colorado (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled D Kevin Bahl and LW A.J. Greer from Binghamtom (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned G Kevin Mandolese to Belleville (AHL).

SAN jOSE SHARKS — Reassigned C Joel Kellman and D Brinson Pasichnuk to San Jose (AHL).

Minor League American Hockey League

IOWA WILD — Recalled G Robbie Beydoun from Fort Wayne (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

RAPID CITY RUSH — Signed F Brandon Magee to standard player contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined Philadelphia F Sergio Santos an undisclosed amount for his action in April 24th game against Miami CF. Fined Minnesota Ds Hassani Dotson and Chase Gasper an undisclosed amount for inciting and/or escalating an incident in game on April 24, against Salt Lake.

USL Championship League

SAN DIEGO LOYAL — Acquired D Joshua Yaro pending league and federation approval.

COLLEGE

ALABAMA A&M — Agreed to terms with head football coach Connell Maynor on a four-year contract extension.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.