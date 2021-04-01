Trending:
Sports News

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
April 1, 2021 11:30 pm
PREP FOOTBALL=

Abingdon 35, John Battle 0

Alexandria High School/T.C. Williams 48, Hayfield 7

Annandale 42, West Potomac 14

Battlefield 35, Patriot 12

Broadway 19, Waynesboro 8

Buffalo Gap 37, Fort Defiance 12

Chantilly 19, Westfield 14

Clarke County 68, Madison County 0

Clover Hill 24, Lloyd Bird 20

Colonial Forge 36, Stafford 6

Culpeper 43, Rock Ridge 3

Dan River 53, Gretna 6

Fairfax 20, W.T. Woodson 13

Frank Cox 42, Landstown 6

George Marshall 21, Justice High School 14

Green Run 51, Kellam 6

Grundy 36, Honaker 3

Heritage (Leesburg) 21, Loudoun Valley 7

Hopewell 21, Matoaca 14

James Madison 22, Centreville 7

John Champe 35, Avalon, Md. 0

Langley 19, George Mason 6

Lebanon 32, Marion 13

Manchester 35, Cosby 0

Maury 40, Churchland 14

Mountain View 44, Brooke Point 0

North Stafford 14, Riverbend 7

Osbourn 14, Osbourn Park 5

Page County 37, Luray 28

Powhatan 20, Midlothian 13

Riverheads 10, Stuarts Draft 7, OT

Rockbridge County 31, Turner Ashby 27

Rural Retreat 53, Rye Cove 0

Sherando 31, Millbrook 17

Skyline 43, Warren County 0

South County 24, Lake Braddock 14

Southampton 26, Franklin 0

Strasburg 54, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 6

Tallwood 20, Bayside 14

Thomas Dale 19, Dinwiddie 14

Twin Valley 6, Hurley 0

West Springfield 43, James Robinson 29

Wilson Memorial 41, R.E. Lee-Staunton 6

Woodside 14, Menchville 0

Yorktown 28, McLean 10

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Independence vs. Broad Run, ccd.

Washington-Lee vs. Herndon, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

