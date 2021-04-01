Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed OF D.J. Stewart on the 10-day injured list and RHP Shawn Armstrong on paternity list. Optioned RHP Travis Lakins Sr. to Norfolk (Triple-A East). Placed INF Chris Davis and RHP Hunter Harvey on the 60-day injured list.

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed LHP Eduardo Rodriguez and RHP Ryan Brasier on the 10-day injured list. Recalled RHP Tanner Houck from the alternate training site.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed OF Adam Engel and LHP Jace Fry on the 10-day injured list and OF Eloy Jimenez on the 60-day injured list. Selected the contracts of OF Billy Hamilton and INF/OF Andrew Vaughn from Schaumburg (Triple-A East). Assigned LHP Nik Turley outright to Schaumburg.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed RHP Rony Garcia on the 10-day injured list. Selected the contract of LHP Derek Holland from Toledo (Triple-A East). Designated OF Christin Stewart for assignment.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed RHP Andre Scrubb, Josh James and Austin Pruitt and LHP Framber Valdez on the 10-day injured list.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Designated C Meibrys Viloria and RHP Scott Blewett for assignment. Selected the contracts of CF Kyle Islbel from Quad Cities (High-A Central) and LHP Jake Brentz from Northwest Arkansas (Double-A Central).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with INF David Fletcher on a five-year contract.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Selected the contracts of LHP Reymin Guduan and INF Jed Lowrie from Las Vegas (Triple-A West). Optioned LHP A.J. Puk and RHP Daulton Jefferies to the alternate training site. Placed RHPs Mike Fiers and Trevor Rosenthal on the 10-day injured list. Designated OF Skye Bolt for assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RF Brett Phillips and 1B Ji-Man Choi on the 10-day injured list.

TEXAS RANGERS — Selected the contracts of RHP Matt Bush and INF Charlie Culberson from Round Rock (Triple-A West). Recalled LHP Kolby Allard from Round Rock. Placed RHP Demarcus Evans, LHPs Brock Burke, Brett Martin and Joely Rodriguez, C Sam Huff, OFs Willie Calhoun and Khris Davis on the 10-day injured list. Assigned RHP Hunter Wood and LHP Hyeon-jong Yang to the alternate training site. Designated INF Rougned Odor for assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Selected LHP Tim Mayza and INF Joe Panik from Buffalo (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Joel Payamps from the alternate training site. Optioned LHPs Travis Bergen and Anthony Kay to the alternated training site. Placed RHPs Thomas Hatch, Kirby Yates and Nate Pearson, LHP Robbie Ray and OF George Springer on the 10-day injured list. Designated C Reese McGuire and INF Breyvic Valera for assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHP Riley Smith from Reno (Triple-A West). Placed RHP Zac Gallen and RF Kole Calhoun on the 10-day injured list.

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHPs Jonathan Holder and Rowan Wick and C Austin Romine on the 10-day injured list.

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned 2B Max Schrock, LF Mar Payton to the alternate training site. Designated RHP Edgar Garcia for assignment. Placed CF Shogo Akiyama, RHPs Sonny Gray and Michael Lorenzen on the 10-day injured list. Selected the contract of 3B Jonathan India from Chattanooga (Double-A South). Activated 1B Joey Votto from the 10-day injured list.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Signed RHP Jhoulys Chacin. Designated RHP Jairo Diaz for assignment. Placed LHP Kyle Freeland and 2B Brendan Rodgers on the 10-day injured list.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Placed RHP Brusdar Graterol on the 60-day injured list and RHP Joe Kelly on the 10-day injured list.

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed RF Jesus Sanchez and RHP Jorge Guzman on the 10-day injured list.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHPs Bobby Wahl and Justin Topa, C Jacob Nottingham, RF Derek Fisher on the 10-day injured list.

NEW YORK METS — Placed RHPs Carlos Carrasco, Drew Smith and Seth Lugo on the 10-day injured list and INF Jose Martinez on the 60-day injured list.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Selected the contract of 2B Ronald Torreyes from Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East). Designated LHP Kyle Dohy for assignment and then assigned him outright to the alternate training site.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Selected RHP Clay Holmes to the 40-man roster. Placed LHP Steven Brault on the 60-day injured list, RHP Cody Ponce on the 10-day injured list and RHP Kyle Crick on the COVID-injured list.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Dakota Hudson and Miles Mikolas, LHP Kwang Hyun Kim and CF Harrison Bader on the 10-day injured list.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed RHPs Austin Adams, Dan Altavilla, Javy Guerra, Pierce Johnson and Dinelson Lamet, C Austin Nola, OF Jorge Ona, RF Trent Grisham on the 10-day injured list and RHP Michel Baeez on the 60-day injured list.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed LHP Alex Wood on the 10-day injured list. Assigned RHP Trevor Gott and Nick Tropeano, LHP Conner Menez, C Chadwick Tromp and OF LaMonte Wade Jr. to the alternate training site.

Minor League Atlantic League

HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Signed RHPs Nefi Ogando and Max Povse.

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Named Cam Roth field manager.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed RHP Francisco Jimenez.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed LHP Jake Fisher.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

BROOKLYN NETS — Signed F Alize Johnson to a 10-day contract.

INDIANA PACERS — Signed F Oshae Brissett to a 10-day contract.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed G Jeff Teague to a rest of season contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Re-signed DE Steven Means. Signed OL Josh Andrews and DT Jonathan Bullard.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Re-signed LB L.J. Fort to a one-year contract.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OT Germain Ifedi.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed CB Corn Elder.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Re-signed WR T.Y. Hilton. Signed DT Al-Quadin Muhammad, FS Sean Davis and OG Chris Reed.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Agreed to terms with RB Boston Scott on a exclusive rights contract.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed DE Tyson Alualu.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DB Jason Verrett.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed WR DeAndre Carter.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed OL De’Ondre Wesly. Released OL Tristan Nickelson.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Colorado F Nathan MacKinnon for unsportsmanlike conduct against Arizona F Conor Garland during and March 31 game. Suspended Vegas F Chandler Stephenson for three-games for elbowing LA Kings D Tobias Bjornfot in a March 31 game.

NHLPA — Named Sean Bergenheim European affairs representative and Ron Hainsey assistant to the executive director for sports projects and development initiatives.

EDMONTON OILERS — Waived LW Tyler Ennis.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Waived RW Matt Luff.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled D Tyler Lewington from the minor league taxi squad. Assigned D Frederic Allard to the minor league taxi squad.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Assigned LW Max McCormick to Chicago (AHL) on a conditioning loan.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Waived RW Nikita Gusev.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Assigned LW Carsen Twarynski and C Connor Bunnaman to Lehigh Valley (AHL). Recalled F Tanner Lacynski and F Linus Sandin from the minor league taxi squad.

American Hockey League

CHICAGO WOLVES — Acquired LW Max McCormick and G Petr Mrazek from Carolina (NHL) loan.

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Signed C Odeen Tufto to a amateur tryout contract (ATO).

TEXAS STARS — Acquired C Jordan Kawaguchi.

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated F Conner Bleackley from the reserve list. Placed F Chand Butcher on the reserve list.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated F Marcus Vela form injured reserve. Activated D Logan Roe, Fs Tommy Marchin and Joe Pendenza from the reserve list. Placed Ds Dylan Woolf and Jordan Sambrook, Fs Blake Wineicki and Kyle Neuber on the reserve list. Placed F Mason Mitchell on injured reserve.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Signed G Logan Drackett to a amateur tryout contract (ATO). Activated Fs Brandon Gignac and Brendan Warren from the reserve list. Placed Fs Derek Lodermeier and Craig Martin on the reserve list.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated G Michael Lacke and F Tad Kozun from the reserve list. Placed G Kris Oldham and D Matthew Spencer on the reserve list.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Placed G Sean Romeo on the commissioners exempt list. Released G Parker Milner to the emergency backup goalie list.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated G Trevor Gorsuch from the reserve list.

WHEELING NAILERS — Activated D Chad Duchesne from injured reserve. Placed D Jesse Lees on the reserve list.

Southern Professional Hockey League

BIRMINGHAM BULLS — Signed D Malcolm Hayes to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

HUNTSVILLE HAVOC — Waived RW Isaac Johnson.

PENSACOLA ICE FLYERS — Recalled G Jake Kupsky form Greenville (ECHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Agreed to terms with MF Thiago Santos on a permanent transfer agreement to Gremio (Brazil).

SOUNDERS FC — Named Craig Waibel senior vice president of soccer operations and sporting director.

United Soccer League

LA GALAXY II — Signed MF Adrian Gonzalez.

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE — Announced F Evelyne Viens will join Canada’s National Team roster for two international friendly matches.

COLLEGE

TEMPLE UNIVERSITY — Named Chris Jones senior associate administrative director/assistant vice president for development.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.