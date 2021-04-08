Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Activated LHP Eduardo Rodriguez from the IL.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed OF Billy Hamilton on the 10-day IL. Purchased the contract of OF Nick Williams from Schaumburg training facility. Transferred LHP Jace Fry to the 60-day IL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Purchased the contract of 1B Preston Palmeiro from High Point(N.C.).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed LHP A.J. Puk on the 10-day IL retroactive to April 7. Selected RHP Deolis Guerra from alternate training site. Transferred RHP Trevor Rosenthal to the 60-day IL.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Jacob Webb to alternate training site.

NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Dellin Betances on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Trevor Hildenberger from alternate training site.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned LHP Ben Braymer to alternate training site.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Suspended Toronto Gs DeAndre Bembry and Fred Van Fleet and Los Angeles G Talen Horton-Tucker for one game without pay. Fined Toronto F OG Annuoby $30,000 and Los Angeles F/C Montrezl Harrel $20,000 for an on-court altercation.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Waived G Jerome Robinson.

FOOTBALL National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Signed S Dean Marlowe to a contract.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Named Russ Callaway offensive quality control coach and Ryan Anderson and Carter Blount defensive quality control coaches.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Waived LW Drake Caggiula.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Traded D Riley Stillman, C Henrik Borgstrom and RW Brett Connolly as part of a five-player deal.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Traded D Lucas Carlsson and C Lucas Wallmark for three players, pick. Designated D Riley Stillman and RW Brett Connolly for assignment taxi squad.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED FC — Signed CB Alan Franco as designated player via transfer from Argentine Primera Division to a five-year contract and will occupy an international roster spot pending the receipt of his international transfer certificate and P-1 visa.

FC CINCINNATI —Acquired $250,000 in general allocation money, a 2022 MLS superdraft first-round selection plus future performance-based incentives from the LA Galaxy in exchange for the discovery priority for Valenciennes FC W Kevin Cabral.

INTER MIAMI CF — Named Xavier Asensi chief business officer.

LA GALAXY — Signed W Kevin Cabral to a five-year contract with a one-year option pending receipt of his P-1 visa and international transfer certificate.

National Women’s Soccer League

CHICAGO RED STARS — Named Vicky Lynch chief business officer.

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed MF Chinyelu Asher, D Camryn Biegalski and F Cali Farquharson to national team replacement contracts.

