Thursday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
April 15, 2021 5:34 pm
4 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball

MLB – Suspended Cub’s P Ryan Tepera for three-games and an undisclosed fine for intentionally throwing at Brando Woodruff in an April 13 game at Milwaukee.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Cole Sulser from the alternate training site.

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP Eduard Bazardo to the alternate training site.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled SS Tim Anderson from the IL. Designated OF Nick Williams for assignment.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned 2B Jack Mayfield to the alternate training site.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHP Shaun Anderson from the alternate training site. Optioned RHP Cody Stashak and RF Alex Kirilloff to the alternate training site.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Robert Dugger from the taxi squad.

National League

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Selected the contract of OF Scott Hurst from the alternate training site. Optioned OF Lane Thomas to the alternate training site.

Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League

HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Agreed to terms with INFs Giovanny Alfonzo and Michael Russell on a contract.

LANCASTER BARNSTORMERS — Signed LF Trayvon Robinson.

SOUTHERN MARYLAND BLUE CRABS — Signed P Matt Latos.

Frontier League

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed OF General McArthur.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Traded LHP Hunter Cervenka to West Virginia Power (ALPB).

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Named James Cadogan executive director of national basketball social justice coalition.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed OLBs Dennis Gardick and Kylie Fitts to exclusive rights one-year contracts. Signed WRs Andre Baccelli and Darece Roberson Jr., DL Ryan Bee, RB Tavien Feaster and LB Jamell Garcia-Williams to contracts.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DT Duron Harmon and RB Cordarrelle Patterson to one-year contracts. Waived RB Ito Smith.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OG Forrest Lamp.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DE Porter Gustin.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed LB Dakota Allen.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Waived DT Maurice Hurst and DE Arden Key. Released QB Kyle Sloter.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed WR Jalen McCleskey.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed LB Vince Williams.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DE Aldon Smith.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Reassigned G Jeremy Helvig to South Carolina (ECHL) from Chicago (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Assigned F Josh Dickinson to Indy (ECHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reassigned D Austin Strand to Ontario (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed G Tomas Vomacka to a two-year, entry-level contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled C Ben Street from Binghantom (AHL) to the taxi squad.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled LW Gabriel Fontaine from loan by New York (NHL) taxi squad.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed LW Rodion Amirov to a three-year, entry-level contract. Recalled C Adam Brooks from taxi squad.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned D Bobby Nardella to Hershey (AHL).

Minor League Hockey
American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Recalled RW Jonny Brodzinski from New York (AHL).

ROCKFORD ICE HOGS — Signed Carson Gicewicz to a standard player contract.

TORONTO MARLIES — Acquired C Antti Suomela.

East Coast Hockey League

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Acquired G Larkin Saalfrank from the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG). Placed F Zach Pochiro on injured reserve.

INDY FUEL — Signed F Colton Heffley to the active roster. Activated F Matt Marcinew from the reserve list. Place F Spencer Watson and Ds Anthony Wyse and Tim Shoup on the reserve list.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Released G Parker Milner from emergency backup and F Vladislav Mikhalchuk from his standard player contract. Activated G Kris Oldham from injured reserve. Released G Parker Milner to the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Assigned F Yannick Turcotte to Bridgeport (AHL). Placed F Dylan Steman on injured reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Released F Vladislav Mikhalchuk from standard player contract. Acquired F Matt Alfaro on loan from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL). Activated Ds Matt Foley and Matt Miller from the reserve list. Placed F Jackson Keane and D Adam Smith on the reserve list.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED FC — Signed D Josh Bauer to a one-year contract with three additional option years.

INTER MIAMI CF — Loaned D Patrick Seagrist to Indy (USL).

MINNESOTA UNITED — Named Hilary Obert director of sports medicine, Cameron Knowles Sr. video analyst and Kayce Godwin assistant athletic trainer.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed D Vuk Latinovich to a contract with options through 2024.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Loaned MF Shandon Hopeau to San Antonio (USL).

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Signed G Parker Siegfried on loan from USL Championship side Louisville City FC after acquiring protected rights from New York City FC in exchange for a 2023 SuperDraft third round pick.

COLLEGE

EVANGEL UNIVERSITY — Promoted Bert Capel to head men’s basketball coach.

RICE UNIVERSITY — Promoted Greg Howell to assistant coach.

TEMPLE UNIVERSITY — Acquired C Emmanuel Okpomo in transfer from Wake Forest.

