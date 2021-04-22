Thursday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned OF Derek Hill to alternate training site.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned INF Taylor Jones to alternate training site.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Domingo Germain from alternate training site.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Acquired RHP Jeremy Beasley from Arizona in exchange for cash considerations and optioned him to alternate training site. Placed RHP Thomas Hatch on the 60-day IL.
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Humberto Castellanos to alternate training site.
CINCINNATI REDS — Activated RF Nick Castellanos. Optioned RHP Art Warren to alternate training site.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled C Jacob Nottingham from the IL and designated him for assignment.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Selected the contract of INF Todd Frazier. Designated OF Dustin Fowler for assignment. Recalled RHP Geoff Hartlieb from alternate training site. Placed Chad Kuhl on the 10-day IL.
USA — Named Jerry Weinstein bench coach, Dave Wallace pitching coach, Ernie Young hitting coach/first base coach, Darren Fenster third base coach and Roly de Armas bullpen coach.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
ORLANDO MAGIC — Signed F Robert Franks to a 10-day contract.
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Signed F Anthony Tolliver to a 10-day contract.
NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed C Norvel Pelle to a rest-of-season contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned G Kevin Boyle to Grand Rapids (AHL) on loan. Recalled G Kaden Fulcher from Grand Rapids (AHL) loan.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Reassigned D David Quenneville from Binghamton (AHL) to Rapid City (ECHL).
WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled D Luke Green and LW Joona Luoto and C C.J. Suess from Manitoba (AHL) loan. Assigned D Nelson Nogier and C Dominic Toninato to Manitoba (AHL).
|Minor League Hockey
|American Hockey League
CHICAGO WOLVES — Signed D Marc Del Gaizon to an amateur tryout contract.
WHEELING NAILERS — Signed Fs Brendan Harris and Jared Cockrel to standard player contracts. Loaned D Dylan Macpherson to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
MLS — Fined Austin D Jhohan Romana an undisclosed amount for simulation/embellishment in a match against Los Angeles FC on April 17.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed S Patrick Klimala to a four-year contract with an optional additional year.
MONTEREY BAY FC — Named Frank Yallop head coach and Ramiro Corrales assistant coach.
HOFSTRA — Named Serge Clement assistant men’s basketball coach.
RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Announced F Donte Houston Jr. has signed a letter of intent for the 2021-22 season.
