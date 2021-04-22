Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned OF Derek Hill to alternate training site.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned INF Taylor Jones to alternate training site.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Domingo Germain from alternate training site.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Acquired RHP Jeremy Beasley from Arizona in exchange for cash considerations and optioned him to alternate training site. Placed RHP Thomas Hatch on the 60-day IL.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Humberto Castellanos to alternate training site.

CINCINNATI REDS — Activated RF Nick Castellanos. Optioned RHP Art Warren to alternate training site.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled C Jacob Nottingham from the IL and designated him for assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Selected the contract of INF Todd Frazier. Designated OF Dustin Fowler for assignment. Recalled RHP Geoff Hartlieb from alternate training site. Placed Chad Kuhl on the 10-day IL.

USA Olympic Baseball

USA — Named Jerry Weinstein bench coach, Dave Wallace pitching coach, Ernie Young hitting coach/first base coach, Darren Fenster third base coach and Roly de Armas bullpen coach.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ORLANDO MAGIC — Signed F Robert Franks to a 10-day contract.

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Signed F Anthony Tolliver to a 10-day contract.

NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed C Norvel Pelle to a rest-of-season contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned G Kevin Boyle to Grand Rapids (AHL) on loan. Recalled G Kaden Fulcher from Grand Rapids (AHL) loan.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Reassigned D David Quenneville from Binghamton (AHL) to Rapid City (ECHL).

WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled D Luke Green and LW Joona Luoto and C C.J. Suess from Manitoba (AHL) loan. Assigned D Nelson Nogier and C Dominic Toninato to Manitoba (AHL).

Minor League Hockey American Hockey League

CHICAGO WOLVES — Signed D Marc Del Gaizon to an amateur tryout contract.

East Coast Hockey League

WHEELING NAILERS — Signed Fs Brendan Harris and Jared Cockrel to standard player contracts. Loaned D Dylan Macpherson to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined Austin D Jhohan Romana an undisclosed amount for simulation/embellishment in a match against Los Angeles FC on April 17.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed S Patrick Klimala to a four-year contract with an optional additional year.

United Soccer League

MONTEREY BAY FC — Named Frank Yallop head coach and Ramiro Corrales assistant coach.

COLLEGE

HOFSTRA — Named Serge Clement assistant men’s basketball coach.

RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Announced F Donte Houston Jr. has signed a letter of intent for the 2021-22 season.

