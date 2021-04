Thursday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned OF Derek Hill to alternate training site.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned INF Taylor Jones to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Christian Javier from alternate training site.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Domingo German from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Brooks Kriske to alternate training site.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Acquired RHP Jeremy Beasley from Arizona in exchange for cash considerations and optioned him to alternate training site. Transfered RHP Thomas Hatch from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Humberto Castellanos to alternate training site.

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed OF Joc Pederson on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Nico Hoerner from alternate training site.

CINCINNATI REDS — Activated RF Nick Castellanos. Optioned RHP Art Warren to alternate training site.

MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled SS Jose Devers and RHP Jordan Holloway from alternate training site. Placed 3B Brian Anderson on the 10-day IL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled C Jacob Nottingham from the 10-day IL and designated him for assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Trevor Hildenberger to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Sean Reid-Foley from alternate training site.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Selected the contract of INF Todd Frazier. Designated OF Dustin Fowler for assignment. Recalled RHP Geoff Hartlieb from alternate training site. Placed Chad Kuhl on the 10-day IL.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled RHP Nabil Crismatt and LHP Nick Ramirez from alternate training site. Placed RHP Keone Kela on the 10-day IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed INF Donovan Solano on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Gregory Santos from alternate training site.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed LHP Abraham Almonte. Released RHP Trace Norkus.

OTTAWA TITANS — Traded RHP Micah Kaczor to New Jersey.

USA Olympic Baseball

USA — Named Jerry Weinstein bench coach, Dave Wallace pitching coach, Ernie Young hitting coach/first base coach, Darren Fenster third base coach and Roly de Armas bullpen coach.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ORLANDO MAGIC — Signed F Robert Franks to a 10-day contract.

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Signed F Anthony Tolliver to a 10-day contract.

NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed C Norvel Pelle to a rest-of-season contract.

Women’s National Basketball Association

INDIANA FEVER — Signed G Kysre Gondrezick to a rookie scale contract. Announced required tender made to G Florencia Chagas.

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Announced assistant coach Asjha Jones will be leaving to join Portland Trail Blazers as director of basketball strategy.

FOOTBALL National Football League

DALLAS COWBOYS — Re-igned WR Cedrick Wilson to a restricted free agent contract. Re-signed DT Antwaun Woods to a one-year contract.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Promoted Ted Crews to executive vice president of communications.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DT Maurice Hurst.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed QB Geno Smith to an unrestricted free agent contract.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with DL Woodrow Hamilton, DL Bruce Hector, LB B.J. Bello and DB Chris Jones.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed LS Zach Greenberg.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned G Kevin Boyle to Grand Rapids (AHL) on loan. Recalled G Kaden Fulcher from Grand Rapids (AHL) loan.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Reassigned D Alec Rauhauser from Syracuse (AHL) to Greenville (ECHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Reassigned D David Quenneville from Binghamton (AHL) to Rapid City (ECHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Loaned LW Andy Andreoff and D Mason Millman to Lehigh Valley (AHL) from taxi squad. Recalled F Pascal Laberge from Lehigh Valley (AHL) loan and placed on taxi squad.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reassigned C Nikita Alexandrov to Utica (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Assigned D Jacob Middleton to San Jose (AHL) from taxi squad.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Assigned D Guillaume Brisebois to Utica (AHL) from taxi squad.

WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled D Luke Green and LW Joona Luoto and C C.J. Suess from Manitoba (AHL) loan. Assigned D Nelson Nogier and C Dominic Toninato to Manitoba (AHL).

Minor League Hockey American Hockey League

CHICAGO WOLVES — Signed D Marc Del Gaizon to an amateur tryout contract.

HERSHEY BEARS — Signed head coach Spencer Carbery, assistant coach Patrick Wellar and associated goaltending coach Alex Westlund to multi-year contract extensions.

East Coast Hockey League

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Acquired G Kyle Hayton from the emergency backup goalie list. Placed F Marcus Vela on injured reserve effective April 10.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Acquired F Alan Lyszczarczyk form Tulsa (ECHL) and added to active roster. Traded F Nolan LaPorte to Greenville (ECHL).

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Traded D Eric Williams to Indy (ECHL). Acquired F Nolan Laporte from Fort Wayne (ECHL).

INDY FUEL — Recalled F Brad Morrison from Syracuse (AHL) loan. Traded D Anthony Wyse to Greenville (ECHL).

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Acquired G Mario Vrab from the emergency backup goalie list.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Acquired F Michael Jolly from Wheeling trade.

TULSA OILERS — Acquired D Curtis Leonard from Fort Wayne (ECHL) and added to active roster.

WHEELING NAILERS — Signed Fs Brendan Harris and Jared Cockrel to standard player contracts. Loaned D Dylan Macpherson to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined Austin D Jhohan Romana an undisclosed amount for simulation/embellishment in a match against Los Angeles FC on April 17.

ATLANTA UNITED FC — Announced Tony Annan will be leaving to become head men’s soccer coach at the University of South Carolina.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed S Patryk Klimala to a four-year contract with an optional additional year.

United Soccer League

MONTEREY BAY FC — Named Frank Yallop head coach and Ramiro Corrales assistant coach.

COLLEGE

HOFSTRA — Named Serge Clement assistant men’s basketball coach.

RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Announced F Donte Houston Jr. has signed a letter of intent for the 2021-22 season.

SOUTH CAROLINA — Named Tony Annan head soccer coach.

ST. JOHN’S — Announced G Montez Mathis signed to play for the men’s basketball team.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.