On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tigers’ Boyd leaves in 2nd inning with left knee tendinitis

By The Associated Press
April 29, 2021 10:43 pm
< a min read
      

CHICAGO (AP) — Detroit Tigers starter Matthew Boyd left the second game of Thursday’s doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox after facing seven batters because of an injured left knee.

With the score 0-0, the 30-year-old left-hander walked Yasmani Grandal leading off the second and gave up a double to Andrew Vaughn on his 36th pitch, a drive to the gap in left-center.

Boyd signaled to the dugout with a 1-1 count to Leury García, and manager A.J. Hinch and an athletic trainer went to the mound. Boyd then left the game.

Michael Fulmer relieved and allowed RBI singles to García and Nick Madrigal. then gave up a two-run single to José Abreu with two outs that put Chicago ahead 4-0.

        Insight by Commscope and Ruckus: Learn how all the pieces are starting to come together to help agencies connect more devices at faster speeds to help meet their missions in a more agile and secure way by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Boyd’s ERA rose from 1.82 to 2.27 with his one-inning outing.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 STAREAST Virtual Testing Conference
4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|28 Atlassian Team 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Harris and Pelosi make history at Biden's first address to Congress