Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tigers host the Royals following Urena’s strong showing

By The Associated Press
April 24, 2021 3:06 am
1 min read
      

Kansas City Royals (11-7, first in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (7-13, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Saturday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (0-2, 3.77 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) Tigers: Matthew Boyd (2-1, 2.03 ERA, .98 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -101, Royals -115; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

        Insight by ViON: Learn how SOCOM is offering a DevSecOps-as-a-service approach to make it easier to push capabilities out securely in this free webinar.

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Jose Urena. Urena went seven innings, giving up two runs on five hits with two strikeouts against Pittsburgh.

The Tigers are 3-7 against the rest of their division. Detroit has hit 23 home runs this season, tenth in the American League. Wilson Ramos leads them with six, averaging one every 10.2 at-bats.

The Royals have gone 3-2 against division opponents. Kansas City’s team on-base percentage of .311 is eighteenth in the majors. Carlos Santana leads the team with an OBP of .352.

TOP PERFORMERS: Akil Baddoo leads the Tigers with 10 extra base hits and is batting .295.

Salvador Perez leads the Royals with five home runs and is batting .279.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .231 batting average, 3.92 ERA, outscored by three runs

Royals: 6-4, .242 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Nomar Mazara: (undisclosed), Miguel Cabrera: (left biceps).

        Read more: Sports News

Royals: Jesse Hahn: (right shoulder), Adalberto Mondesi: (right oblique strain).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|26 State and Local Perspectives on...
4|26 Small Satellites 2021 (Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower conducts flight operations and sails with the Japanese ally