Sports News

Tigers take 4-game slide into matchup with Pirates

By The Associated Press
April 21, 2021 3:45 am
1 min read
      

Pittsburgh Pirates (7-9, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (6-10, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (1-2, 8.74 ERA, 2.12 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) Tigers: Spencer Turnbull (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Tigers are 3-3 in home games in 2020. Detroit has a team on-base percentage of .277, last in the American League. Robbie Grossman leads the club with a mark of .391.

The Pirates are 3-6 on the road. Pittsburgh has hit 14 home runs as a team this season. Colin Moran leads the club with four while slugging .579.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson Ramos leads the Tigers with seven extra base hits and is slugging .608.

Moran leads the Pirates with four home runs and has 13 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .206 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Pirates: 6-4, .255 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (covid-19 protocol), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Nomar Mazara: (undisclosed), Miguel Cabrera: (left biceps).

Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Michael Feliz: (finger), Austin Davis: (elbow), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Ke’Bryan Hayes: (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

