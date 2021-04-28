Trending:
Tigers-White Sox postponed by rain, doubleheader Thursday

By MICHAL DWOJAK
April 28, 2021 8:24 pm
CHICAGO (AP) — The Detroit Tigers and Chicago White Sox had their game Wednesday night postponed by rain and will make it up as part of a straight doubleheader Thursday.

Detroit took the first game of the series 5-2 on Tuesday. The Tigers overcame five errors to snap a five-game losing streak.

The doubleheader will be the second of four scheduled for the White Sox this season. It will also be the Tigers’ second.

Detroit right-hander Casey Mize and Chicago left-hander Carlos Rodón were pushed back to pitch in the first game Thursday while left-hander Matthew Boyd and right-hander Dylan Cease will start in the second game.

Chicago will try to reverse its luck against Detroit after losing their first matchup of the season. The White Sox are 21-8 against the Tigers dating to 2019.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

