On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tony Gonsolin goes on Dodgers’ IL with inflamed shoulder

By The Associated Press
April 4, 2021 3:44 pm
< a min read
      

DENVER (AP) — Right-hander Tony Gonsolin was put on the 10-day injured list Sunday by the Los Angeles Dodgers with right shoulder inflammation, a move retroactive to Thursday.

Righty Dennis Santana was recalled from the alternate training site at Glendale, Arizona, to fill the roster spot.

Gonsolin, 26, made the opening-day roster for the first time but has not pitched this season. He was 2-2 with a 2.31 ERA and 46 strikeouts in eight starts last year for the World Series champions.

“That shoulder inflammation, it’s something that’s been kind of lingering for the last few days,” manager Dave Roberts said. “He went out there and played catch today, didn’t feel great so I think it’s more being cautious with Tony being a big part of our club.”

        Insight by AT&T: Register for a free 2-day event where technology experts in government and industry discuss how 5G will revolutionize the way government operates.

Santana, 24, is 2-2 with a 6.66 ERA and 28 strikeouts in parts of four seasons with Los Angeles. He made his major league debut at Coors Field on June 1, 2018.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|6 Gain the Freedom to Innovate |...
4|6 Snowflake on Snowflake: Driving Product...
4|6 The Top Three Platforms for a True...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Darwin Morgan retires following 30-year career with NNSA