AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|T.Hernández Tor
|1
|4
|3
|2
|.750
|Sánchez NYY
|1
|3
|2
|1
|.667
|Frazier NYY
|1
|3
|2
|0
|.667
|Grichuk Tor
|1
|4
|2
|0
|.500
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.500
|Pérez Cle
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.500
|Ramírez Cle
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.333
|Schoop Det
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.333
|Jansen Tor
|1
|4
|1
|0
|.250
|Gurriel Jr. Tor
|1
|4
|1
|0
|.250
Home Runs
Pérez, Cleveland, 1; Sánchez, New York, 1; Cabrera, Detroit, 1; T.Hernández, Toronto, 1.
Runs Batted In
Pérez, Cleveland, 2; Sánchez, New York, 2; Cabrera, Detroit, 2; Jones, Detroit, 1; Grichuk, Toronto, 1; Gurriel Jr., Toronto, 1; T.Hernández, Toronto, 1.
Pitching
Boyd, Detroit, 1-0; Romano, Toronto, 1-0.
