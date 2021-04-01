On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
By The Associated Press
April 1, 2021 4:31 pm
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
T.Hernández Tor 1 4 3 2 .750
Sánchez NYY 1 3 2 1 .667
Frazier NYY 1 3 2 0 .667
Grichuk Tor 1 4 2 0 .500
Guerrero Jr. Tor 1 2 1 0 .500
Pérez Cle 1 2 1 1 .500
Ramírez Cle 1 3 1 0 .333
Schoop Det 1 3 1 0 .333
Jansen Tor 1 4 1 0 .250
Gurriel Jr. Tor 1 4 1 0 .250

Home Runs

Pérez, Cleveland, 1; Sánchez, New York, 1; Cabrera, Detroit, 1; T.Hernández, Toronto, 1.

Runs Batted In

Pérez, Cleveland, 2; Sánchez, New York, 2; Cabrera, Detroit, 2; Jones, Detroit, 1; Grichuk, Toronto, 1; Gurriel Jr., Toronto, 1; T.Hernández, Toronto, 1.

Pitching

Boyd, Detroit, 1-0; Romano, Toronto, 1-0.

