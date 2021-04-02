NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Owings Col
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1.000
|Cronenworth SD
|1
|2
|2
|3
|1.000
|K.Marte Ari
|1
|5
|4
|2
|.800
|Goldschmidt StL
|1
|5
|4
|3
|.800
|Hosmer SD
|1
|4
|3
|1
|.750
|Seager LAD
|1
|3
|2
|0
|.667
|Castellanos Cin
|1
|5
|3
|2
|.600
|Bellinger LAD
|1
|4
|2
|1
|.500
|Lux LAD
|1
|4
|2
|0
|.500
|Muncy LAD
|1
|4
|2
|0
|.500
Home Runs
16 tied at 1.
Runs Batted In
Carlson, St. Louis, 3; Caratini, San Diego, 3; Hosmer, San Diego, 3; Shaw, Milwaukee, 3; A.Cabrera, Arizona, 3; 7 tied at 2.
Pitching
C.González, Colorado, 1-0; Brogdon, Philadelphia, 1-0; Gallegos, St. Louis, 1-0; Hader, Milwaukee, 1-0; Howard, Pittsburgh, 1-0; Pagán, San Diego, 1-0.
