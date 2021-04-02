Trending:
By The Associated Press
April 2, 2021 7:10 pm
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Owings Col 1 3 3 3 1.000
Cronenworth SD 1 2 2 3 1.000
K.Marte Ari 1 5 4 2 .800
Goldschmidt StL 1 5 4 3 .800
Hosmer SD 1 4 3 1 .750
Seager LAD 1 3 2 0 .667
Castellanos Cin 1 5 3 2 .600
Bellinger LAD 1 4 2 1 .500
Lux LAD 1 4 2 0 .500
Muncy LAD 1 4 2 0 .500

Home Runs

16 tied at 1.

Runs Batted In

Carlson, St. Louis, 3; Caratini, San Diego, 3; Hosmer, San Diego, 3; Shaw, Milwaukee, 3; A.Cabrera, Arizona, 3; 7 tied at 2.

Pitching

C.González, Colorado, 1-0; Brogdon, Philadelphia, 1-0; Gallegos, St. Louis, 1-0; Hader, Milwaukee, 1-0; Howard, Pittsburgh, 1-0; Pagán, San Diego, 1-0.

