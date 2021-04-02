AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Soler KC
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1.000
|T.Hernández Tor
|1
|4
|3
|2
|.750
|Brantley Hou
|1
|4
|3
|2
|.750
|Moncada ChW
|1
|3
|2
|0
|.667
|Gallo Tex
|1
|3
|2
|1
|.667
|Sánchez NYY
|1
|3
|2
|1
|.667
|Frazier NYY
|1
|3
|2
|0
|.667
|Isbel KC
|1
|5
|3
|1
|.600
|Merrifield KC
|1
|5
|3
|2
|.600
|M.Taylor KC
|1
|5
|3
|1
|.600
Home Runs
13 tied at 1.
Runs Batted In
N.Lowe, Texas, 4; Alvarez, Houston, 3; Moore, Seattle, 3; M.Taylor, Kansas City, 3; 11 tied at 2.
Pitching
Greinke, Houston, 1-0; Boyd, Detroit, 1-0; Ca.Hernández, Kansas City, 1-0; Mayers, Los Angeles, 1-0; Misiewicz, Seattle, 1-0; Romano, Toronto, 1-0; Thompson, Tampa Bay, 1-0.
