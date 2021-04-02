Trending:
By The Associated Press
April 2, 2021 7:09 pm
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Soler KC 1 2 2 2 1.000
T.Hernández Tor 1 4 3 2 .750
Brantley Hou 1 4 3 2 .750
Moncada ChW 1 3 2 0 .667
Gallo Tex 1 3 2 1 .667
Sánchez NYY 1 3 2 1 .667
Frazier NYY 1 3 2 0 .667
Isbel KC 1 5 3 1 .600
Merrifield KC 1 5 3 2 .600
M.Taylor KC 1 5 3 1 .600

Home Runs

13 tied at 1.

Runs Batted In

N.Lowe, Texas, 4; Alvarez, Houston, 3; Moore, Seattle, 3; M.Taylor, Kansas City, 3; 11 tied at 2.

Pitching

Greinke, Houston, 1-0; Boyd, Detroit, 1-0; Ca.Hernández, Kansas City, 1-0; Mayers, Los Angeles, 1-0; Misiewicz, Seattle, 1-0; Romano, Toronto, 1-0; Thompson, Tampa Bay, 1-0.

