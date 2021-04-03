AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Soler KC
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1.000
|Gallo Tex
|1
|3
|2
|1
|.667
|Brantley Hou
|2
|9
|6
|4
|.667
|Isbel KC
|1
|5
|3
|1
|.600
|Merrifield KC
|1
|5
|3
|2
|.600
|M.Taylor KC
|1
|5
|3
|1
|.600
|Kepler Min
|1
|5
|3
|1
|.600
|Trout LAA
|2
|5
|3
|2
|.600
|Trevino Tex
|1
|5
|3
|1
|.600
|Dahl Tex
|1
|5
|3
|2
|.600
Home Runs
Meadows, Tampa Bay, 2; Sánchez, New York, 2; Bregman, Houston, 2; 19 tied at 1.
Runs Batted In
Bregman, Houston, 5; Mercedes, Chicago, 4; N.Lowe, Texas, 4; Pujols, Los Angeles, 4; Tucker, Houston, 4; J.Abreu, Chicago, 4; 6 tied at 3.
Pitching
11 tied at 1-0.
