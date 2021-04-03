On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
By The Associated Press
April 3, 2021 4:10 pm
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Soler KC 1 2 2 2 1.000
Gallo Tex 1 3 2 1 .667
Brantley Hou 2 9 6 4 .667
Isbel KC 1 5 3 1 .600
Merrifield KC 1 5 3 2 .600
M.Taylor KC 1 5 3 1 .600
Kepler Min 1 5 3 1 .600
Trout LAA 2 5 3 2 .600
Trevino Tex 1 5 3 1 .600
Dahl Tex 1 5 3 2 .600

Home Runs

Meadows, Tampa Bay, 2; Sánchez, New York, 2; Bregman, Houston, 2; 19 tied at 1.

Runs Batted In

Bregman, Houston, 5; Mercedes, Chicago, 4; N.Lowe, Texas, 4; Pujols, Los Angeles, 4; Tucker, Houston, 4; J.Abreu, Chicago, 4; 6 tied at 3.

Pitching

11 tied at 1-0.

