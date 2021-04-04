On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
By The Associated Press
April 4, 2021 1:10 pm
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Seager LAD 3 12 8 4 .667
K.Marte Ari 3 13 8 3 .615
India Cin 2 7 4 0 .571
Castellanos Cin 2 7 4 4 .571
Goldschmidt StL 2 9 5 4 .556
Realmuto Phi 2 8 4 0 .500
Solano SF 3 14 7 4 .500
S.Marte Mia 3 14 7 3 .500
Cronenworth SD 3 8 4 3 .500
Turner LAD 2 9 4 2 .444

Home Runs

Hosmer, San Diego, 2; DeJong, St. Louis, 2; Posey, San Francisco, 2; Longoria, San Francisco, 2; K.Marte, Arizona, 2; 20 tied at 1.

Runs Batted In

Hosmer, San Diego, 6; Carlson, St. Louis, 4; Turner, Los Angeles, 4; Myers, San Diego, 4; Longoria, San Francisco, 4; 12 tied at 3.

Pitching

Pagán, San Diego, 2-0; 13 tied at 1-0.

Sports News

