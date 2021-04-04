NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Seager LAD
|3
|12
|8
|4
|.667
|K.Marte Ari
|3
|13
|8
|3
|.615
|India Cin
|2
|7
|4
|0
|.571
|Castellanos Cin
|2
|7
|4
|4
|.571
|Goldschmidt StL
|2
|9
|5
|4
|.556
|Realmuto Phi
|2
|8
|4
|0
|.500
|Solano SF
|3
|14
|7
|4
|.500
|S.Marte Mia
|3
|14
|7
|3
|.500
|Cronenworth SD
|3
|8
|4
|3
|.500
|Turner LAD
|2
|9
|4
|2
|.444
Home Runs
Hosmer, San Diego, 2; DeJong, St. Louis, 2; Posey, San Francisco, 2; Longoria, San Francisco, 2; K.Marte, Arizona, 2; 20 tied at 1.
Runs Batted In
Hosmer, San Diego, 6; Carlson, St. Louis, 4; Turner, Los Angeles, 4; Myers, San Diego, 4; Longoria, San Francisco, 4; 12 tied at 3.
Pitching
Pagán, San Diego, 2-0; 13 tied at 1-0.
