Sports News

By The Associated Press
April 4, 2021 1:10 pm
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Brantley Hou 3 9 6 5 .667
Gallo Tex 2 5 3 3 .600
Isbel KC 2 9 5 3 .556
Merrifield KC 2 9 5 4 .556
M.Taylor KC 2 9 5 3 .556
Dahl Tex 2 9 5 4 .556
T.Hernández Tor 2 8 4 2 .500
Soler KC 2 4 2 3 .500
Candelario Det 2 8 4 3 .500
Severino Bal 2 8 4 2 .500

Home Runs

Buxton, Minnesota, 2; Sánchez, New York, 2; Bregman, Houston, 2; M.Taylor, Kansas City, 2; Merrifield, Kansas City, 2; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 2; 19 tied at 1.

Runs Batted In

M.Taylor, Kansas City, 6; Mercedes, Chicago, 6; Merrifield, Kansas City, 6; N.Lowe, Texas, 6; Tucker, Houston, 6; Alvarez, Houston, 6; Bregman, Houston, 5; 5 tied at 4.

Pitching

19 tied at 1-0.

Sports News

