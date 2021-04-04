AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Brantley Hou
|3
|9
|6
|5
|.667
|Gallo Tex
|2
|5
|3
|3
|.600
|Isbel KC
|2
|9
|5
|3
|.556
|Merrifield KC
|2
|9
|5
|4
|.556
|M.Taylor KC
|2
|9
|5
|3
|.556
|Dahl Tex
|2
|9
|5
|4
|.556
|T.Hernández Tor
|2
|8
|4
|2
|.500
|Soler KC
|2
|4
|2
|3
|.500
|Candelario Det
|2
|8
|4
|3
|.500
|Severino Bal
|2
|8
|4
|2
|.500
Home Runs
Buxton, Minnesota, 2; Sánchez, New York, 2; Bregman, Houston, 2; M.Taylor, Kansas City, 2; Merrifield, Kansas City, 2; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 2; 19 tied at 1.
Runs Batted In
M.Taylor, Kansas City, 6; Mercedes, Chicago, 6; Merrifield, Kansas City, 6; N.Lowe, Texas, 6; Tucker, Houston, 6; Alvarez, Houston, 6; Bregman, Houston, 5; 5 tied at 4.
Pitching
19 tied at 1-0.
