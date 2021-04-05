AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Mullins Bal
|3
|13
|9
|4
|.692
|Mercedes ChW
|3
|14
|9
|2
|.643
|Arraez Min
|4
|13
|7
|3
|.538
|Martinez Bos
|3
|12
|6
|2
|.500
|Gallo Tex
|3
|10
|5
|4
|.500
|Bregman Hou
|3
|12
|6
|4
|.500
|Gurriel Hou
|4
|15
|7
|2
|.467
|Merrifield KC
|3
|13
|6
|4
|.462
|M.Taylor KC
|3
|13
|6
|4
|.462
|Frazier NYY
|3
|9
|4
|2
|.444
Home Runs
Buxton, Minnesota, 2; Walsh, Los Angeles, 2; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 2; Sánchez, New York, 2; Bregman, Houston, 2; M.Taylor, Kansas City, 2; Merrifield, Kansas City, 2; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2; 17 tied at 1.
Runs Batted In
N.Lowe, Texas, 9; Tucker, Houston, 7; Walsh, Los Angeles, 6; M.Taylor, Kansas City, 6; Merrifield, Kansas City, 6; Mercedes, Chicago, 6; Alvarez, Houston, 6; Bregman, Houston, 5; 11 tied at 4.
Pitching
25 tied at 1-0.
