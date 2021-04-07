NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|K.Marte Ari
|5
|23
|12
|5
|.522
|Solano SF
|4
|18
|9
|4
|.500
|Zimmerman Was
|2
|8
|4
|1
|.500
|S.Castro Was
|2
|8
|4
|0
|.500
|India Cin
|6
|21
|10
|4
|.476
|McMahon Col
|5
|18
|8
|6
|.444
|Evans Pit
|5
|16
|7
|3
|.438
|Castellanos Cin
|6
|23
|10
|9
|.435
|Hosmer SD
|5
|19
|8
|3
|.421
|Moustakas Cin
|6
|17
|7
|8
|.412
Home Runs
McMahon, Colorado, 4; Naquin, Cincinnati, 4; Castellanos, Cincinnati, 4; Longoria, San Francisco, 3; 15 tied at 2.
Runs Batted In
Naquin, Cincinnati, 13; India, Cincinnati, 10; Caratini, San Diego, 7; McMahon, Colorado, 7; Hosmer, San Diego, 7; Seager, Los Angeles, 7; Castellanos, Cincinnati, 7; Shaw, Milwaukee, 6; J.Turner, Los Angeles, 6; 7 tied at 5.
Pitching
Pagán, San Diego, 2-0; Brogdon, Philadelphia, 2-0; 20 tied at 1-0.
Comments