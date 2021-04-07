On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Top Ten

By The Associated Press
April 7, 2021 3:07 pm
< a min read
      

NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
K.Marte Ari 5 23 12 5 .522
Solano SF 4 18 9 4 .500
Zimmerman Was 2 8 4 1 .500
S.Castro Was 2 8 4 0 .500
India Cin 6 21 10 4 .476
McMahon Col 5 18 8 6 .444
Evans Pit 5 16 7 3 .438
Castellanos Cin 6 23 10 9 .435
Hosmer SD 5 19 8 3 .421
Moustakas Cin 6 17 7 8 .412

Home Runs

McMahon, Colorado, 4; Naquin, Cincinnati, 4; Castellanos, Cincinnati, 4; Longoria, San Francisco, 3; 15 tied at 2.

Runs Batted In

Naquin, Cincinnati, 13; India, Cincinnati, 10; Caratini, San Diego, 7; McMahon, Colorado, 7; Hosmer, San Diego, 7; Seager, Los Angeles, 7; Castellanos, Cincinnati, 7; Shaw, Milwaukee, 6; J.Turner, Los Angeles, 6; 7 tied at 5.

Pitching

Pagán, San Diego, 2-0; Brogdon, Philadelphia, 2-0; 20 tied at 1-0.

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into how they are creating a digital fabric by optimizing cloud and citizen services in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|6 Integrated Precision Warfare Review...
4|6 Bootcamp for VA Schedules Increase Your...
4|7 Enabling Secure Data Recovery Within...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Mesa Verde National Park designated as the world’s 100th International Dark Sky Park