AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Mercedes ChW
|5
|23
|13
|4
|.565
|Mullins Bal
|5
|21
|11
|4
|.524
|Martinez Bos
|6
|25
|11
|5
|.440
|Lopez KC
|5
|16
|7
|2
|.438
|Bregman Hou
|5
|21
|9
|4
|.429
|Grichuk Tor
|5
|19
|8
|3
|.421
|Vázquez Bos
|6
|19
|8
|6
|.421
|Gurriel Hou
|6
|22
|9
|3
|.409
|Merrifield KC
|5
|20
|8
|5
|.400
|M.Taylor KC
|5
|20
|8
|4
|.400
Home Runs
Buxton, Minnesota, 3; Cruz, Minnesota, 3; Merrifield, Kansas City, 3; N.Lowe, Texas, 3; Tucker, Houston, 3; 17 tied at 2.
Runs Batted In
N.Lowe, Texas, 14; Martinez, Boston, 11; Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; J.Abreu, Chicago, 9; Tucker, Houston, 9; Baddoo, Detroit, 7; Cruz, Minnesota, 7; Walsh, Los Angeles, 7; Alvarez, Houston, 7; 3 tied at 6.
Pitching
23 tied at 1-0.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments