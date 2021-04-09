Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Top Ten

By The Associated Press
April 9, 2021 6:16 pm
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Mercedes ChW 6 27 15 5 .556
Vázquez Bos 7 24 11 7 .458
Simmons Min 7 20 9 6 .450
Mullins Bal 7 29 13 5 .448
Martinez Bos 7 30 13 6 .433
Cruz Min 7 21 9 6 .429
Trout LAA 7 24 10 7 .417
M.Taylor KC 6 23 9 4 .391
Arraez Min 6 21 8 4 .381
Merrifield KC 6 24 9 5 .375

Home Runs

Buxton, Minnesota, 4; Cruz, Minnesota, 3; Merrifield, Kansas City, 3; Trout, Los Angeles, 3; N.Lowe, Texas, 3; Semien, Toronto, 3; Tucker, Houston, 3; 18 tied at 2.

Runs Batted In

N.Lowe, Texas, 14; Martinez, Boston, 12; Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; Tucker, Houston, 9; J.Abreu, Chicago, 9; Alvarez, Houston, 8; 6 tied at 7.

Pitching

Berríos, Minnesota, 2-0; J.Guerra, Los Angeles, 2-0; 20 tied at 1-0.

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into how they are creating a digital fabric by optimizing cloud and citizen services in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|9 I Got My GSA Schedule - How Do I Flaunt...
4|9 Crush Your Government Contracting Sales...
4|9 Proposal Lessons Learned: We Made the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh throws out first pitch before Red Sox-Orioles game