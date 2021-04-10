AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Mercedes ChW
|6
|27
|15
|5
|.556
|Vázquez Bos
|7
|24
|11
|7
|.458
|Simmons Min
|7
|20
|9
|6
|.450
|Mullins Bal
|7
|29
|13
|5
|.448
|Martinez Bos
|7
|30
|13
|6
|.433
|Cruz Min
|7
|21
|9
|6
|.429
|Trout LAA
|8
|28
|12
|8
|.429
|M.Taylor KC
|6
|23
|9
|4
|.391
|Arraez Min
|6
|21
|8
|4
|.381
|Merrifield KC
|6
|24
|9
|5
|.375
Home Runs
Buxton, Minnesota, 4; 10 tied at 3.
Runs Batted In
N.Lowe, Texas, 14; Martinez, Boston, 12; Tucker, Houston, 10; Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; Walsh, Los Angeles, 9; J.Abreu, Chicago, 9; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 8; Alvarez, Houston, 8; 5 tied at 7.
Pitching
Berríos, Minnesota, 2-0; Petit, Oakland, 2-0; J.Guerra, Los Angeles, 2-0; 18 tied at 1-0.
