AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Mercedes ChW
|6
|27
|15
|5
|.556
|Cruz Min
|8
|24
|11
|7
|.458
|Mullins Bal
|8
|33
|15
|5
|.455
|Buxton Min
|7
|23
|10
|6
|.435
|Simmons Min
|8
|23
|10
|6
|.435
|Martinez Bos
|7
|30
|13
|6
|.433
|Trout LAA
|9
|29
|12
|8
|.414
|Vázquez Bos
|8
|29
|12
|7
|.414
|M.Taylor KC
|6
|23
|9
|4
|.391
|Walsh LAA
|8
|26
|10
|6
|.385
Home Runs
Ramos, Detroit, 4; Buxton, Minnesota, 4; Cruz, Minnesota, 4; F.Reyes, Cleveland, 4; Tucker, Houston, 4; 7 tied at 3.
Runs Batted In
N.Lowe, Texas, 14; Martinez, Boston, 12; Tucker, Houston, 11; Cruz, Minnesota, 9; Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; Walsh, Los Angeles, 9; J.Abreu, Chicago, 9; 4 tied at 8.
Pitching
Civale, Cleveland, 2-0; Matz, Toronto, 2-0; Berríos, Minnesota, 2-0; J.Guerra, Los Angeles, 2-0; Petit, Oakland, 2-0; Kittredge, Tampa Bay, 2-0; 15 tied at 1-0.
