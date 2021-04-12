On Air: The Search for Accountability
By The Associated Press
April 12, 2021 2:33 pm
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Mercedes ChW 7 28 15 5 .536
Buxton Min 8 27 13 7 .481
Martinez Bos 8 36 17 10 .472
Mullins Bal 9 37 17 7 .459
Cruz Min 9 27 12 9 .444
Trout LAA 9 29 12 8 .414
Merrifield KC 7 28 11 5 .393
Walsh LAA 8 26 10 6 .385
Vázquez Bos 9 34 13 8 .382
Guerrero Jr. Tor 9 29 11 5 .379

Home Runs

Buxton, Minnesota, 5; Martinez, Boston, 5; Ramos, Detroit, 4; Cruz, Minnesota, 4; F.Reyes, Cleveland, 4; Devers, Boston, 4; Tucker, Houston, 4; 7 tied at 3.

Runs Batted In

Martinez, Boston, 16; N.Lowe, Texas, 14; Tucker, Houston, 11; Cruz, Minnesota, 10; Merrifield, Kansas City, 10; Devers, Boston, 10; Walsh, Los Angeles, 9; Buxton, Minnesota, 9; Franco, Baltimore, 9; J.Abreu, Chicago, 9.

Pitching

Civale, Cleveland, 2-0; Matz, Toronto, 2-0; Berríos, Minnesota, 2-0; Pivetta, Boston, 2-0; J.Guerra, Los Angeles, 2-0; Petit, Oakland, 2-0; Kittredge, Tampa Bay, 2-0; 12 tied at 1-0.

