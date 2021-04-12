AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Mercedes ChW
|7
|28
|15
|5
|.536
|Buxton Min
|8
|27
|13
|7
|.481
|Martinez Bos
|8
|36
|17
|10
|.472
|Mullins Bal
|9
|37
|17
|7
|.459
|Cruz Min
|9
|27
|12
|9
|.444
|Trout LAA
|9
|29
|12
|8
|.414
|Merrifield KC
|7
|28
|11
|5
|.393
|Walsh LAA
|8
|26
|10
|6
|.385
|Vázquez Bos
|9
|34
|13
|8
|.382
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|9
|29
|11
|5
|.379
Home Runs
Buxton, Minnesota, 5; Martinez, Boston, 5; Ramos, Detroit, 4; Cruz, Minnesota, 4; F.Reyes, Cleveland, 4; Devers, Boston, 4; Tucker, Houston, 4; 7 tied at 3.
Runs Batted In
Martinez, Boston, 16; N.Lowe, Texas, 14; Tucker, Houston, 11; Cruz, Minnesota, 10; Merrifield, Kansas City, 10; Devers, Boston, 10; Walsh, Los Angeles, 9; Buxton, Minnesota, 9; Franco, Baltimore, 9; J.Abreu, Chicago, 9.
Pitching
Civale, Cleveland, 2-0; Matz, Toronto, 2-0; Berríos, Minnesota, 2-0; Pivetta, Boston, 2-0; J.Guerra, Los Angeles, 2-0; Petit, Oakland, 2-0; Kittredge, Tampa Bay, 2-0; 12 tied at 1-0.
