AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Mercedes ChW
|8
|32
|16
|5
|.500
|Buxton Min
|9
|32
|15
|8
|.469
|Mullins Bal
|10
|40
|18
|7
|.450
|Cruz Min
|9
|27
|12
|9
|.444
|Martinez Bos
|9
|40
|17
|10
|.425
|Gurriel Hou
|10
|35
|14
|4
|.400
|Trout LAA
|10
|33
|13
|9
|.394
|Merrifield KC
|8
|32
|12
|6
|.375
|Walsh LAA
|9
|30
|11
|7
|.367
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|10
|33
|12
|5
|.364
Home Runs
Buxton, Minnesota, 5; Devers, Boston, 5; Martinez, Boston, 5; Cruz, Minnesota, 4; Ramos, Detroit, 4; F.Reyes, Cleveland, 4; Trout, Los Angeles, 4; Tucker, Houston, 4; 9 tied at 3.
Runs Batted In
Martinez, Boston, 16; N.Lowe, Texas, 14; Devers, Boston, 11; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 11; Tucker, Houston, 11; Cruz, Minnesota, 10; Merrifield, Kansas City, 10; Eaton, Chicago, 10; 7 tied at 9.
Pitching
Cole, New York, 2-0; Civale, Cleveland, 2-0; Matz, Toronto, 2-0; Berríos, Minnesota, 2-0; Pivetta, Boston, 2-0; J.Guerra, Los Angeles, 2-0; Petit, Oakland, 2-0; Kittredge, Tampa Bay, 2-0; 10 tied at 1-0.
Comments