By The Associated Press
April 13, 2021 5:41 pm
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Mercedes ChW 8 32 16 5 .500
Buxton Min 9 32 15 8 .469
Mullins Bal 10 40 18 7 .450
Cruz Min 9 27 12 9 .444
Martinez Bos 9 40 17 10 .425
Gurriel Hou 10 35 14 4 .400
Trout LAA 10 33 13 9 .394
Merrifield KC 8 32 12 6 .375
Walsh LAA 9 30 11 7 .367
Guerrero Jr. Tor 10 33 12 5 .364

Home Runs

Buxton, Minnesota, 5; Devers, Boston, 5; Martinez, Boston, 5; Cruz, Minnesota, 4; Ramos, Detroit, 4; F.Reyes, Cleveland, 4; Trout, Los Angeles, 4; Tucker, Houston, 4; 9 tied at 3.

Runs Batted In

Martinez, Boston, 16; N.Lowe, Texas, 14; Devers, Boston, 11; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 11; Tucker, Houston, 11; Cruz, Minnesota, 10; Merrifield, Kansas City, 10; Eaton, Chicago, 10; 7 tied at 9.

Pitching

Cole, New York, 2-0; Civale, Cleveland, 2-0; Matz, Toronto, 2-0; Berríos, Minnesota, 2-0; Pivetta, Boston, 2-0; J.Guerra, Los Angeles, 2-0; Petit, Oakland, 2-0; Kittredge, Tampa Bay, 2-0; 10 tied at 1-0.

