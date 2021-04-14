AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Mercedes ChW
|9
|33
|16
|5
|.485
|Buxton Min
|9
|32
|15
|8
|.469
|Cruz Min
|9
|27
|12
|9
|.444
|Mullins Bal
|11
|43
|19
|7
|.442
|Martinez Bos
|9
|40
|17
|10
|.425
|Gurriel Hou
|11
|39
|16
|5
|.410
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|12
|41
|16
|5
|.390
|Merrifield KC
|9
|36
|14
|8
|.389
|Trout LAA
|11
|38
|14
|9
|.368
|Ohtani LAA
|11
|44
|16
|10
|.364
Home Runs
Ramos, Detroit, 6; Buxton, Minnesota, 5; Devers, Boston, 5; Martinez, Boston, 5; 9 tied at 4.
Runs Batted In
Martinez, Boston, 16; N.Lowe, Texas, 14; Franco, Baltimore, 12; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 12; Devers, Boston, 11; Lowrie, Oakland, 11; Tucker, Houston, 11; 7 tied at 10.
Pitching
Petit, Oakland, 3-0; 10 tied at 2-0.
