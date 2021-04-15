AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Mercedes ChW
|10
|38
|19
|6
|.500
|Cruz Min
|11
|32
|14
|9
|.438
|Gurriel Hou
|12
|42
|18
|5
|.429
|Mullins Bal
|12
|46
|19
|7
|.413
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|12
|41
|16
|5
|.390
|Trout LAA
|12
|42
|16
|10
|.381
|Martinez Bos
|11
|45
|17
|11
|.378
|Merrifield KC
|10
|40
|15
|9
|.375
|Bogaerts Bos
|11
|44
|16
|6
|.364
|Simmons Min
|10
|31
|11
|6
|.355
Home Runs
Ramos, Detroit, 6; Buxton, Minnesota, 5; Devers, Boston, 5; Martinez, Boston, 5; 10 tied at 4.
Runs Batted In
Martinez, Boston, 16; N.Lowe, Texas, 15; Devers, Boston, 13; Franco, Baltimore, 12; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 12; Baddoo, Detroit, 11; Merrifield, Kansas City, 11; Lowrie, Oakland, 11; Tucker, Houston, 11; 8 tied at 10.
Pitching
Petit, Oakland, 3-0; 11 tied at 2-0.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments