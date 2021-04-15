On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
By The Associated Press
April 15, 2021 12:30 pm
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Mercedes ChW 10 38 19 6 .500
Cruz Min 11 32 14 9 .438
Gurriel Hou 12 42 18 5 .429
Mullins Bal 12 46 19 7 .413
Guerrero Jr. Tor 12 41 16 5 .390
Trout LAA 12 42 16 10 .381
Martinez Bos 11 45 17 11 .378
Merrifield KC 10 40 15 9 .375
Bogaerts Bos 11 44 16 6 .364
Simmons Min 10 31 11 6 .355

Home Runs

Ramos, Detroit, 6; Buxton, Minnesota, 5; Devers, Boston, 5; Martinez, Boston, 5; 10 tied at 4.

Runs Batted In

Martinez, Boston, 16; N.Lowe, Texas, 15; Devers, Boston, 13; Franco, Baltimore, 12; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 12; Baddoo, Detroit, 11; Merrifield, Kansas City, 11; Lowrie, Oakland, 11; Tucker, Houston, 11; 8 tied at 10.

Pitching

Petit, Oakland, 3-0; 11 tied at 2-0.

