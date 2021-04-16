On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Top Ten

By The Associated Press
April 16, 2021 6:35 pm
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Mercedes ChW 11 42 20 6 .476
Gurriel Hou 12 42 18 5 .429
Guerrero Jr. Tor 13 46 19 7 .413
Cruz Min 12 37 15 9 .405
Mullins Bal 13 49 19 7 .388
Trout LAA 12 42 16 10 .381
Martinez Bos 11 45 17 11 .378
Bogaerts Bos 12 46 17 6 .370
Merrifield KC 11 44 16 10 .364
Lowrie Oak 13 46 16 10 .348

Home Runs

Ramos, Detroit, 6; Buxton, Minnesota, 5; Martinez, Boston, 5; Devers, Boston, 5; 11 tied at 4.

Runs Batted In

Martinez, Boston, 16; N.Lowe, Texas, 15; Devers, Boston, 13; Franco, Baltimore, 12; Lowrie, Oakland, 12; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 12; Baddoo, Detroit, 11; Merrifield, Kansas City, 11; Verdugo, Boston, 11; Tucker, Houston, 11.

Pitching

Civale, Cleveland, 3-0; Petit, Oakland, 3-0; 10 tied at 2-0.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn how the FedRAMP PMO and its partners believe the end result of many of ongoing initiatives is a better, faster and cheaper cloud security program by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|12 GTC 2021
4|15 DigiMarCon East 2021 - Digital...
4|15 AWS Public Sector Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff paid a visit to federally-funded vaccination center