AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Mercedes ChW
|11
|42
|20
|6
|.476
|Gurriel Hou
|12
|42
|18
|5
|.429
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|13
|46
|19
|7
|.413
|Cruz Min
|12
|37
|15
|9
|.405
|Mullins Bal
|13
|49
|19
|7
|.388
|Trout LAA
|12
|42
|16
|10
|.381
|Martinez Bos
|11
|45
|17
|11
|.378
|Bogaerts Bos
|12
|46
|17
|6
|.370
|Merrifield KC
|11
|44
|16
|10
|.364
|Lowrie Oak
|13
|46
|16
|10
|.348
Home Runs
Ramos, Detroit, 6; Buxton, Minnesota, 5; Martinez, Boston, 5; Devers, Boston, 5; 11 tied at 4.
Runs Batted In
Martinez, Boston, 16; N.Lowe, Texas, 15; Devers, Boston, 13; Franco, Baltimore, 12; Lowrie, Oakland, 12; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 12; Baddoo, Detroit, 11; Merrifield, Kansas City, 11; Verdugo, Boston, 11; Tucker, Houston, 11.
Pitching
Civale, Cleveland, 3-0; Petit, Oakland, 3-0; 10 tied at 2-0.
