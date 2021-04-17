On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
By The Associated Press
April 17, 2021 4:32 pm
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Mercedes ChW 11 42 20 6 .476
Guerrero Jr. Tor 13 46 19 7 .413
Gurriel Hou 13 45 19 5 .422
Mullins Bal 14 53 21 8 .396
Cruz Min 13 41 16 9 .390
Trout LAA 13 44 17 12 .386
Martinez Bos 11 45 17 11 .378
Bogaerts Bos 12 46 17 6 .370
Lowrie Oak 14 50 18 10 .360
Haniger Sea 14 57 20 11 .351

Home Runs

Ramos, Detroit, 6; Buxton, Minnesota, 5; Martinez, Boston, 5; Devers, Boston, 5; 13 tied at 4.

Runs Batted In

Martinez, Boston, 16; N.Lowe, Texas, 15; Walsh, Los Angeles, 13; Devers, Boston, 13; Franco, Baltimore, 12; Lowrie, Oakland, 12; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 12; Seager, Seattle, 12; 7 tied at 11.

Pitching

Civale, Cleveland, 3-0; Matz, Toronto, 3-0; Petit, Oakland, 3-0; 10 tied at 2-0.

