AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Mercedes ChW
|11
|42
|20
|6
|.476
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|13
|46
|19
|7
|.413
|Gurriel Hou
|13
|45
|19
|5
|.422
|Mullins Bal
|14
|53
|21
|8
|.396
|Cruz Min
|13
|41
|16
|9
|.390
|Trout LAA
|13
|44
|17
|12
|.386
|Martinez Bos
|11
|45
|17
|11
|.378
|Bogaerts Bos
|12
|46
|17
|6
|.370
|Lowrie Oak
|14
|50
|18
|10
|.360
|Haniger Sea
|14
|57
|20
|11
|.351
Home Runs
Ramos, Detroit, 6; Buxton, Minnesota, 5; Martinez, Boston, 5; Devers, Boston, 5; 13 tied at 4.
Runs Batted In
Martinez, Boston, 16; N.Lowe, Texas, 15; Walsh, Los Angeles, 13; Devers, Boston, 13; Franco, Baltimore, 12; Lowrie, Oakland, 12; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 12; Seager, Seattle, 12; 7 tied at 11.
Pitching
Civale, Cleveland, 3-0; Matz, Toronto, 3-0; Petit, Oakland, 3-0; 10 tied at 2-0.
