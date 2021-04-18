AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Mercedes ChW
|13
|49
|21
|6
|.429
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|15
|51
|21
|10
|.412
|Cruz Min
|13
|41
|16
|9
|.390
|Bogaerts Bos
|14
|54
|21
|6
|.389
|Gurriel Hou
|14
|49
|19
|5
|.388
|Trout LAA
|13
|44
|17
|12
|.386
|Mullins Bal
|15
|58
|22
|8
|.379
|Martinez Bos
|13
|52
|19
|13
|.365
|Lowrie Oak
|14
|50
|18
|10
|.360
|Walsh LAA
|12
|41
|14
|9
|.341
Home Runs
Ramos, Detroit, 6; Buxton, Minnesota, 5; Martinez, Boston, 5; Devers, Boston, 5; 16 tied at 4.
Runs Batted In
Martinez, Boston, 17; N.Lowe, Texas, 15; Devers, Boston, 14; Franco, Baltimore, 14; Walsh, Los Angeles, 13; Lowrie, Oakland, 12; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 12; Verdugo, Boston, 12; Seager, Seattle, 12; 9 tied at 11.
Pitching
Civale, Cleveland, 3-0; Matz, Toronto, 3-0; Petit, Oakland, 3-0; 11 tied at 2-0.
