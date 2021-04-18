On Air: Federal News Network program
By The Associated Press
April 18, 2021 3:36 pm
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Mercedes ChW 13 49 21 6 .429
Guerrero Jr. Tor 15 51 21 10 .412
Cruz Min 13 41 16 9 .390
Bogaerts Bos 14 54 21 6 .389
Gurriel Hou 14 49 19 5 .388
Trout LAA 13 44 17 12 .386
Mullins Bal 15 58 22 8 .379
Martinez Bos 13 52 19 13 .365
Lowrie Oak 14 50 18 10 .360
Walsh LAA 12 41 14 9 .341

Home Runs

Ramos, Detroit, 6; Buxton, Minnesota, 5; Martinez, Boston, 5; Devers, Boston, 5; 16 tied at 4.

Runs Batted In

Martinez, Boston, 17; N.Lowe, Texas, 15; Devers, Boston, 14; Franco, Baltimore, 14; Walsh, Los Angeles, 13; Lowrie, Oakland, 12; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 12; Verdugo, Boston, 12; Seager, Seattle, 12; 9 tied at 11.

Pitching

Civale, Cleveland, 3-0; Matz, Toronto, 3-0; Petit, Oakland, 3-0; 11 tied at 2-0.

