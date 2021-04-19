On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Top Ten

By The Associated Press
April 19, 2021 2:38 pm
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Mercedes ChW 15 57 23 7 .404
Cruz Min 13 41 16 9 .390
Guerrero Jr. Tor 16 54 21 10 .389
Trout LAA 13 44 17 12 .386
Bogaerts Bos 15 57 22 6 .386
Martinez Bos 14 55 20 13 .364
Gurriel Hou 15 53 19 5 .358
Mullins Bal 16 62 22 8 .355
Walsh LAA 12 41 14 9 .341
Wendle TB 14 50 17 11 .340

Home Runs

Ramos, Detroit, 6; Martinez, Boston, 6; Buxton, Minnesota, 5; Perez, Kansas City, 5; Devers, Boston, 5; 16 tied at 4.

Runs Batted In

Martinez, Boston, 20; N.Lowe, Texas, 16; Devers, Boston, 15; Eaton, Chicago, 14; Franco, Baltimore, 14; Haniger, Seattle, 14; Walsh, Los Angeles, 13; Verdugo, Boston, 13; 5 tied at 12.

Pitching

Civale, Cleveland, 3-0; Matz, Toronto, 3-0; Petit, Oakland, 3-0; Eovaldi, Boston, 3-1; 10 tied at 2-0.

        Insight by Red Hat: Learn how organizations are working to meet their missions in real-time by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|19 Leadership Development for Executive...
4|19 Low Light Virtual Summit
4|19 TSP Planning with Ed Zurndorfer
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors assigned to the USS America become naturalized citizens