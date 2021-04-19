AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Mercedes ChW
|15
|57
|23
|7
|.404
|Cruz Min
|13
|41
|16
|9
|.390
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|16
|54
|21
|10
|.389
|Trout LAA
|13
|44
|17
|12
|.386
|Bogaerts Bos
|15
|57
|22
|6
|.386
|Martinez Bos
|14
|55
|20
|13
|.364
|Gurriel Hou
|15
|53
|19
|5
|.358
|Mullins Bal
|16
|62
|22
|8
|.355
|Walsh LAA
|12
|41
|14
|9
|.341
|Wendle TB
|14
|50
|17
|11
|.340
Home Runs
Ramos, Detroit, 6; Martinez, Boston, 6; Buxton, Minnesota, 5; Perez, Kansas City, 5; Devers, Boston, 5; 16 tied at 4.
Runs Batted In
Martinez, Boston, 20; N.Lowe, Texas, 16; Devers, Boston, 15; Eaton, Chicago, 14; Franco, Baltimore, 14; Haniger, Seattle, 14; Walsh, Los Angeles, 13; Verdugo, Boston, 13; 5 tied at 12.
Pitching
Civale, Cleveland, 3-0; Matz, Toronto, 3-0; Petit, Oakland, 3-0; Eovaldi, Boston, 3-1; 10 tied at 2-0.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments