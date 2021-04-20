Trending:
By The Associated Press
April 20, 2021 6:49 pm
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Mercedes ChW 15 57 23 7 .404
Cruz Min 13 41 16 9 .390
Guerrero Jr. Tor 16 54 21 10 .389
Bogaerts Bos 15 57 22 6 .386
Martinez Bos 15 60 23 15 .383
Gurriel Hou 15 53 19 5 .358
Mullins Bal 16 62 22 8 .355
Trout LAA 14 48 17 12 .354
Walsh LAA 13 44 15 10 .341
Wendle TB 15 53 18 13 .340

Home Runs

Ramos, Detroit, 6; Martinez, Boston, 6; Buxton, Minnesota, 5; Devers, Boston, 5; Perez, Kansas City, 5; 16 tied at 4.

Runs Batted In

Martinez, Boston, 20; N.Lowe, Texas, 16; Devers, Boston, 15; Eaton, Chicago, 14; Franco, Baltimore, 14; Haniger, Seattle, 14; Walsh, Los Angeles, 13; Verdugo, Boston, 13; 5 tied at 12.

Pitching

Civale, Cleveland, 3-0; Matz, Toronto, 3-0; Petit, Oakland, 3-0; Eovaldi, Boston, 3-1; 9 tied at 2-0.

