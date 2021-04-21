On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
By The Associated Press
April 21, 2021 4:06 pm
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Bogaerts Bos 16 61 24 7 .393
Mercedes ChW 16 59 23 7 .390
Trout LAA 15 52 20 14 .385
Martinez Bos 16 64 24 16 .375
Guerrero Jr. Tor 17 57 21 10 .368
Wendle TB 16 59 21 15 .356
Cruz Min 15 47 16 9 .340
Gurriel Hou 16 56 19 5 .339
Walsh LAA 14 48 16 10 .333
Mullins Bal 18 67 22 8 .328

Home Runs

Ramos, Detroit, 6; Martinez, Boston, 6; Luplow, Cleveland, 5; Buxton, Minnesota, 5; Trout, Los Angeles, 5; Devers, Boston, 5; Perez, Kansas City, 5; Bichette, Toronto, 5; 17 tied at 4.

Runs Batted In

Martinez, Boston, 20; N.Lowe, Texas, 16; Devers, Boston, 15; Franco, Baltimore, 15; Eaton, Chicago, 14; J.Abreu, Chicago, 14; Haniger, Seattle, 14; Walsh, Los Angeles, 13; Verdugo, Boston, 13; 10 tied at 12.

Pitching

Civale, Cleveland, 3-0; Rodón, Chicago, 3-0; Matz, Toronto, 3-0; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 3-0; Petit, Oakland, 3-0; Kittredge, Tampa Bay, 3-0; Eovaldi, Boston, 3-1; 7 tied at 2-0.

