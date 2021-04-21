AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Bogaerts Bos
|16
|61
|24
|7
|.393
|Mercedes ChW
|16
|59
|23
|7
|.390
|Trout LAA
|15
|52
|20
|14
|.385
|Martinez Bos
|16
|64
|24
|16
|.375
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|17
|57
|21
|10
|.368
|Wendle TB
|16
|59
|21
|15
|.356
|Cruz Min
|15
|47
|16
|9
|.340
|Gurriel Hou
|16
|56
|19
|5
|.339
|Walsh LAA
|14
|48
|16
|10
|.333
|Mullins Bal
|18
|67
|22
|8
|.328
Home Runs
Ramos, Detroit, 6; Martinez, Boston, 6; Luplow, Cleveland, 5; Buxton, Minnesota, 5; Trout, Los Angeles, 5; Devers, Boston, 5; Perez, Kansas City, 5; Bichette, Toronto, 5; 17 tied at 4.
Runs Batted In
Martinez, Boston, 20; N.Lowe, Texas, 16; Devers, Boston, 15; Franco, Baltimore, 15; Eaton, Chicago, 14; J.Abreu, Chicago, 14; Haniger, Seattle, 14; Walsh, Los Angeles, 13; Verdugo, Boston, 13; 10 tied at 12.
Pitching
Civale, Cleveland, 3-0; Rodón, Chicago, 3-0; Matz, Toronto, 3-0; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 3-0; Petit, Oakland, 3-0; Kittredge, Tampa Bay, 3-0; Eovaldi, Boston, 3-1; 7 tied at 2-0.
