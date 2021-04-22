AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Trout LAA
|16
|56
|22
|15
|.393
|Mercedes ChW
|16
|59
|23
|7
|.390
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|18
|60
|23
|11
|.383
|Bogaerts Bos
|17
|65
|25
|8
|.385
|Wendle TB
|17
|63
|23
|16
|.365
|Martinez Bos
|17
|68
|25
|17
|.368
|Cruz Min
|16
|51
|18
|11
|.353
|Gurriel Hou
|17
|60
|20
|6
|.333
|Mullins Bal
|18
|67
|22
|8
|.328
|Walsh LAA
|15
|52
|17
|10
|.327
Home Runs
Buxton, Minnesota, 6; Cruz, Minnesota, 6; Trout, Los Angeles, 6; Olson, Oakland, 6; Ramos, Detroit, 6; Devers, Boston, 6; Martinez, Boston, 6; 6 tied at 5.
Runs Batted In
Martinez, Boston, 20; Devers, Boston, 17; N.Lowe, Texas, 17; Haniger, Seattle, 17; Olson, Oakland, 15; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 15; Franco, Baltimore, 15; 5 tied at 14.
Pitching
Civale, Cleveland, 3-0; Rodón, Chicago, 3-0; Matz, Toronto, 3-0; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 3-0; Petit, Oakland, 3-0; Kittredge, Tampa Bay, 3-0; Eovaldi, Boston, 3-1; 8 tied at 2-0.
