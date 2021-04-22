Trending:
By The Associated Press
April 22, 2021 4:14 pm
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Trout LAA 16 56 22 15 .393
Mercedes ChW 16 59 23 7 .390
Guerrero Jr. Tor 18 60 23 11 .383
Bogaerts Bos 17 65 25 8 .385
Wendle TB 17 63 23 16 .365
Martinez Bos 17 68 25 17 .368
Cruz Min 16 51 18 11 .353
Gurriel Hou 17 60 20 6 .333
Mullins Bal 18 67 22 8 .328
Walsh LAA 15 52 17 10 .327

Home Runs

Buxton, Minnesota, 6; Cruz, Minnesota, 6; Trout, Los Angeles, 6; Olson, Oakland, 6; Ramos, Detroit, 6; Devers, Boston, 6; Martinez, Boston, 6; 6 tied at 5.

Runs Batted In

Martinez, Boston, 20; Devers, Boston, 17; N.Lowe, Texas, 17; Haniger, Seattle, 17; Olson, Oakland, 15; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 15; Franco, Baltimore, 15; 5 tied at 14.

Pitching

Civale, Cleveland, 3-0; Rodón, Chicago, 3-0; Matz, Toronto, 3-0; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 3-0; Petit, Oakland, 3-0; Kittredge, Tampa Bay, 3-0; Eovaldi, Boston, 3-1; 8 tied at 2-0.

