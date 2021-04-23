Trending:
By The Associated Press
April 23, 2021 5:40 pm
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Trout LAA 17 56 22 15 .393
Mercedes ChW 16 59 23 7 .390
Guerrero Jr. Tor 19 63 24 12 .381
Bogaerts Bos 19 74 28 9 .378
Martinez Bos 18 76 28 18 .368
Cruz Min 17 54 19 11 .352
Wendle TB 18 67 23 16 .343
Mullins Bal 19 72 24 8 .333
Olson Oak 17 61 20 11 .328
Walsh LAA 16 56 18 10 .321

Home Runs

Martinez, Boston, 7; Buxton, Minnesota, 6; Cruz, Minnesota, 6; Trout, Los Angeles, 6; Olson, Oakland, 6; Ramos, Detroit, 6; Devers, Boston, 6; 8 tied at 5.

Runs Batted In

Martinez, Boston, 21; N.Lowe, Texas, 17; Devers, Boston, 17; Haniger, Seattle, 17; Olson, Oakland, 15; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 15; Franco, Baltimore, 15; 6 tied at 14.

Pitching

Matz, Toronto, 4-0; Civale, Cleveland, 3-0; Rodón, Chicago, 3-0; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 3-0; Petit, Oakland, 3-0; Kittredge, Tampa Bay, 3-0; Eovaldi, Boston, 3-1; 6 tied at 2-0.

