AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Trout LAA
|17
|56
|22
|15
|.393
|Mercedes ChW
|16
|59
|23
|7
|.390
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|19
|63
|24
|12
|.381
|Bogaerts Bos
|19
|74
|28
|9
|.378
|Martinez Bos
|18
|76
|28
|18
|.368
|Cruz Min
|17
|54
|19
|11
|.352
|Wendle TB
|18
|67
|23
|16
|.343
|Mullins Bal
|19
|72
|24
|8
|.333
|Olson Oak
|17
|61
|20
|11
|.328
|Walsh LAA
|16
|56
|18
|10
|.321
Home Runs
Martinez, Boston, 7; Buxton, Minnesota, 6; Cruz, Minnesota, 6; Trout, Los Angeles, 6; Olson, Oakland, 6; Ramos, Detroit, 6; Devers, Boston, 6; 8 tied at 5.
Runs Batted In
Martinez, Boston, 21; N.Lowe, Texas, 17; Devers, Boston, 17; Haniger, Seattle, 17; Olson, Oakland, 15; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 15; Franco, Baltimore, 15; 6 tied at 14.
Pitching
Matz, Toronto, 4-0; Civale, Cleveland, 3-0; Rodón, Chicago, 3-0; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 3-0; Petit, Oakland, 3-0; Kittredge, Tampa Bay, 3-0; Eovaldi, Boston, 3-1; 6 tied at 2-0.
