By The Associated Press
April 26, 2021 4:15 pm
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Mercedes ChW 19 70 30 8 .429
Trout LAA 18 61 26 15 .426
Martinez Bos 21 81 30 19 .370
Bogaerts Bos 21 82 30 9 .366
Mullins Bal 22 85 31 10 .365
Gurriel Hou 21 76 26 9 .342
Guerrero Jr. Tor 21 71 24 12 .338
Brantley Hou 18 70 23 13 .329
Verdugo Bos 21 80 26 17 .325
Wendle TB 20 72 23 16 .319

Home Runs

Cruz, Minnesota, 7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 7; Martinez, Boston, 7; Luplow, Cleveland, 6; Buxton, Minnesota, 6; Trout, Los Angeles, 6; Olson, Oakland, 6; Ramos, Detroit, 6; Devers, Boston, 6; N.Lowe, Texas, 6.

Runs Batted In

Martinez, Boston, 21; N.Lowe, Texas, 21; Seager, Seattle, 19; C.Santana, Kansas City, 18; Eaton, Chicago, 18; Devers, Boston, 18; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 18; 4 tied at 17.

Pitching

Matz, Toronto, 4-0; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 4-0; Civale, Cleveland, 3-0; Rodón, Chicago, 3-0; Petit, Oakland, 3-0; Kittredge, Tampa Bay, 3-0; Cole, New York, 3-1; Manaea, Oakland, 3-1; Duffy, Kansas City, 3-1; Eovaldi, Boston, 3-2.

