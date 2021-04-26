AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Mercedes ChW
|19
|70
|30
|8
|.429
|Trout LAA
|18
|61
|26
|15
|.426
|Martinez Bos
|21
|81
|30
|19
|.370
|Bogaerts Bos
|21
|82
|30
|9
|.366
|Mullins Bal
|22
|85
|31
|10
|.365
|Gurriel Hou
|21
|76
|26
|9
|.342
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|21
|71
|24
|12
|.338
|Brantley Hou
|18
|70
|23
|13
|.329
|Verdugo Bos
|21
|80
|26
|17
|.325
|Wendle TB
|20
|72
|23
|16
|.319
Home Runs
Cruz, Minnesota, 7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 7; Martinez, Boston, 7; Luplow, Cleveland, 6; Buxton, Minnesota, 6; Trout, Los Angeles, 6; Olson, Oakland, 6; Ramos, Detroit, 6; Devers, Boston, 6; N.Lowe, Texas, 6.
Runs Batted In
Martinez, Boston, 21; N.Lowe, Texas, 21; Seager, Seattle, 19; C.Santana, Kansas City, 18; Eaton, Chicago, 18; Devers, Boston, 18; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 18; 4 tied at 17.
Pitching
Matz, Toronto, 4-0; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 4-0; Civale, Cleveland, 3-0; Rodón, Chicago, 3-0; Petit, Oakland, 3-0; Kittredge, Tampa Bay, 3-0; Cole, New York, 3-1; Manaea, Oakland, 3-1; Duffy, Kansas City, 3-1; Eovaldi, Boston, 3-2.
