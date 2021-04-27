Trending:
By The Associated Press
April 27, 2021 12:23 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Mercedes ChW 19 70 30 8 .429
Trout LAA 18 61 26 15 .426
Guerrero Jr. Tor 21 71 24 12 .338
Mullins Bal 23 90 32 10 .356
Gurriel Hou 22 79 28 9 .354
Martinez Bos 22 85 30 19 .353
Bogaerts Bos 21 82 30 9 .366
Brantley Hou 19 73 25 13 .342
Cruz Min 21 70 23 15 .329
France Sea 23 83 27 17 .325

Home Runs

Buxton, Minnesota, 7; Cruz, Minnesota, 7; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 7; F.Reyes, Cleveland, 7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 7; Martinez, Boston, 7; 8 tied at 6.

Runs Batted In

Martinez, Boston, 21; N.Lowe, Texas, 21; Seager, Seattle, 20; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 19; C.Santana, Kansas City, 19; Devers, Boston, 19; Eaton, Chicago, 18; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 18; 6 tied at 17.

Pitching

Civale, Cleveland, 4-0; Matz, Toronto, 4-0; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 4-0; Rodón, Chicago, 3-0; Petit, Oakland, 3-0; Kittredge, Tampa Bay, 3-0; Cole, New York, 3-1; Manaea, Oakland, 3-1; Duffy, Kansas City, 3-1; Eovaldi, Boston, 3-2.

