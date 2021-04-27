AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Mercedes ChW
|19
|70
|30
|8
|.429
|Trout LAA
|18
|61
|26
|15
|.426
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|21
|71
|24
|12
|.338
|Mullins Bal
|23
|90
|32
|10
|.356
|Gurriel Hou
|22
|79
|28
|9
|.354
|Martinez Bos
|22
|85
|30
|19
|.353
|Bogaerts Bos
|21
|82
|30
|9
|.366
|Brantley Hou
|19
|73
|25
|13
|.342
|Cruz Min
|21
|70
|23
|15
|.329
|France Sea
|23
|83
|27
|17
|.325
Home Runs
Buxton, Minnesota, 7; Cruz, Minnesota, 7; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 7; F.Reyes, Cleveland, 7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 7; Martinez, Boston, 7; 8 tied at 6.
Runs Batted In
Martinez, Boston, 21; N.Lowe, Texas, 21; Seager, Seattle, 20; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 19; C.Santana, Kansas City, 19; Devers, Boston, 19; Eaton, Chicago, 18; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 18; 6 tied at 17.
Pitching
Civale, Cleveland, 4-0; Matz, Toronto, 4-0; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 4-0; Rodón, Chicago, 3-0; Petit, Oakland, 3-0; Kittredge, Tampa Bay, 3-0; Cole, New York, 3-1; Manaea, Oakland, 3-1; Duffy, Kansas City, 3-1; Eovaldi, Boston, 3-2.
Comments