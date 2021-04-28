Trending:
By The Associated Press
April 28, 2021 12:47 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Mercedes ChW 20 74 32 8 .432
Trout LAA 19 65 28 15 .431
Guerrero Jr. Tor 22 75 27 15 .360
Mullins Bal 23 90 32 10 .356
Martinez Bos 22 85 30 19 .353
Bogaerts Bos 22 85 30 9 .353
Gurriel Hou 23 83 29 9 .349
Brantley Hou 20 77 26 14 .338
Walsh LAA 21 76 25 11 .329
Cruz Min 21 70 23 15 .329

Home Runs

Buxton, Minnesota, 7; Cruz, Minnesota, 7; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 7; F.Reyes, Cleveland, 7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 7; Martinez, Boston, 7; Solak, Texas, 7; 8 tied at 6.

Runs Batted In

Martinez, Boston, 21; N.Lowe, Texas, 21; Seager, Seattle, 20; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 19; C.Santana, Kansas City, 19; Devers, Boston, 19; Eaton, Chicago, 18; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 18; 6 tied at 17.

Pitching

Civale, Cleveland, 4-0; Matz, Toronto, 4-0; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 4-0; Javier, Houston, 3-0; Rodón, Chicago, 3-0; Petit, Oakland, 3-0; Kittredge, Tampa Bay, 3-0; Cole, New York, 3-1; Manaea, Oakland, 3-1; Duffy, Kansas City, 3-1.

