AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Mercedes ChW
|20
|74
|32
|8
|.432
|Trout LAA
|20
|69
|29
|16
|.420
|Bogaerts Bos
|23
|89
|31
|10
|.348
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|23
|78
|27
|15
|.346
|Gurriel Hou
|25
|90
|31
|11
|.344
|Mullins Bal
|25
|97
|33
|12
|.340
|Cruz Min
|22
|74
|25
|16
|.338
|Martinez Bos
|23
|89
|30
|19
|.337
|Walsh LAA
|22
|79
|26
|12
|.329
|Solak Tex
|25
|91
|29
|18
|.319
Home Runs
Buxton, Minnesota, 8; Cruz, Minnesota, 7; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 7; F.Reyes, Cleveland, 7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 7; Martinez, Boston, 7; Solak, Texas, 7; 9 tied at 6.
Runs Batted In
N.Lowe, Texas, 22; Martinez, Boston, 21; Seager, Seattle, 20; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 19; C.Santana, Kansas City, 19; Devers, Boston, 19; Cruz, Minnesota, 18; Eaton, Chicago, 18; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 18; 7 tied at 17.
Pitching
Civale, Cleveland, 4-0; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 4-0; Matz, Toronto, 4-1; Pivetta, Boston, 3-0; Rodón, Chicago, 3-0; Javier, Houston, 3-0; Petit, Oakland, 3-0; Kittredge, Tampa Bay, 3-0; 4 tied at 3-1.
