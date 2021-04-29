Trending:
By The Associated Press
April 29, 2021 12:56 am
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Mercedes ChW 20 74 32 8 .432
Trout LAA 20 69 29 16 .420
Bogaerts Bos 23 89 31 10 .348
Guerrero Jr. Tor 23 78 27 15 .346
Gurriel Hou 25 90 31 11 .344
Mullins Bal 25 97 33 12 .340
Cruz Min 22 74 25 16 .338
Martinez Bos 23 89 30 19 .337
Walsh LAA 22 79 26 12 .329
Solak Tex 25 91 29 18 .319

Home Runs

Buxton, Minnesota, 8; Cruz, Minnesota, 7; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 7; F.Reyes, Cleveland, 7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 7; Martinez, Boston, 7; Solak, Texas, 7; 9 tied at 6.

Runs Batted In

N.Lowe, Texas, 22; Martinez, Boston, 21; Seager, Seattle, 20; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 19; C.Santana, Kansas City, 19; Devers, Boston, 19; Cruz, Minnesota, 18; Eaton, Chicago, 18; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 18; 7 tied at 17.

Pitching

Civale, Cleveland, 4-0; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 4-0; Matz, Toronto, 4-1; Pivetta, Boston, 3-0; Rodón, Chicago, 3-0; Javier, Houston, 3-0; Petit, Oakland, 3-0; Kittredge, Tampa Bay, 3-0; 4 tied at 3-1.

