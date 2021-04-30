Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Top Ten

By The Associated Press
April 30, 2021 12:10 am
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Trout LAA 20 69 29 16 .420
Mercedes ChW 22 82 34 10 .415
Martinez Bos 25 94 33 21 .351
Guerrero Jr. Tor 24 80 28 16 .350
Brantley Hou 22 87 30 17 .345
Gurriel Hou 25 90 31 11 .344
Mullins Bal 25 97 33 12 .340
Bogaerts Bos 25 97 32 11 .330
Walsh LAA 22 79 26 12 .329
Cruz Min 23 76 25 17 .329

Home Runs

Martinez, Boston, 9; Buxton, Minnesota, 8; 9 tied at 7.

Runs Batted In

Martinez, Boston, 25; N.Lowe, Texas, 22; Devers, Boston, 21; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 20; C.Santana, Kansas City, 20; Seager, Seattle, 20; Cruz, Minnesota, 19; J.Abreu, Chicago, 19; 3 tied at 18.

Pitching

Civale, Cleveland, 4-0; Rodón, Chicago, 4-0; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 4-0; Cole, New York, 4-1; Matz, Toronto, 4-1; Eovaldi, Boston, 4-2; 5 tied at 3-0.

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into the low-code, no-code surge that is democratizing transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 STAREAST Virtual Testing Conference
4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|28 Atlassian Team 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US airlifts supplies to help India address deadly second wave of COVID-19