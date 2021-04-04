On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

By The Associated Press
April 4, 2021 4:07 pm
< a min read
      
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 3 5 3 2 5
Semien 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .154
Biggio 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .083
Bichette ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .167
Hernández rf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .333
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .333
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .250
Davis cf 0 0 0 0 0 0
Grichuk cf-rf 3 1 1 2 1 1 .400
Panik dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .200
Kirk c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .000
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 1 5 1 2 6
LeMahieu 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .273
Judge dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .214
Hicks cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .083
Torres ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Bruce 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .200
Sánchez c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .273
Frazier rf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .444
Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .182
Gardner lf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .333
Toronto 030 000 000_3 5 0
New York 000 010 000_1 5 2

E_Torres (1), Sánchez (2). LOB_Toronto 6, New York 5. 2B_Bichette (1), Frazier (2), Torres (1). HR_Guerrero Jr. (1), off Germán; Grichuk (1), off Germán. RBIs_Guerrero Jr. (1), Grichuk 2 (3), Gardner (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Hernández, Bichette); New York 1 (Sánchez). RISP_Toronto 1 for 5; New York 0 for 5.

        E_Torres (1), Sánchez (2). LOB_Toronto 6, New York 5. 2B_Bichette (1), Frazier (2), Torres (1). HR_Guerrero Jr. (1), off Germán; Grichuk (1), off Germán. RBIs_Guerrero Jr. (1), Grichuk 2 (3), Gardner (1).

Runners moved up_Urshela, Gardner, Bruce. GIDP_Judge.

DP_Toronto 1 (Semien, Bichette, Guerrero Jr.).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Zeuch 4 3 0 0 1 1 63 0.00
Thornton 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 34 6.75
Borucki, W, 1-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 0.00
Phelps, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 0.00
Romano, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00
Merryweather, S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 0.00
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Germán, L, 0-1 3 4 3 3 1 2 68 9.00
King 6 1 0 0 1 3 68 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Borucki 1-0. WP_Germán.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Chris Segal; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, James Hoye.

T_2:41. A_10,066 (47,309).

