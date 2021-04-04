Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|5
|3
|2
|5
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Biggio 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.083
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Hernández rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Davis cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Grichuk cf-rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.400
|Panik dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Kirk c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|2
|6
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|Judge dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.083
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Bruce 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Frazier rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.444
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Gardner lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Toronto
|030
|000
|000_3
|5
|0
|New York
|000
|010
|000_1
|5
|2
E_Torres (1), Sánchez (2). LOB_Toronto 6, New York 5. 2B_Bichette (1), Frazier (2), Torres (1). HR_Guerrero Jr. (1), off Germán; Grichuk (1), off Germán. RBIs_Guerrero Jr. (1), Grichuk 2 (3), Gardner (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Hernández, Bichette); New York 1 (Sánchez). RISP_Toronto 1 for 5; New York 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Urshela, Gardner, Bruce. GIDP_Judge.
DP_Toronto 1 (Semien, Bichette, Guerrero Jr.).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Zeuch
|4
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|63
|0.00
|Thornton
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|34
|6.75
|Borucki, W, 1-0
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0.00
|Phelps, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|0.00
|Romano, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|Merryweather, S, 2-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|0.00
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Germán, L, 0-1
|3
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|2
|68
|9.00
|King
|6
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|68
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Borucki 1-0. WP_Germán.
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Chris Segal; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, James Hoye.
T_2:41. A_10,066 (47,309).
