Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

|Toronto
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|3
|5
|3
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|LeMahieu 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Biggio 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Judge dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Bruce 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Davis cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Frazier rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Grichuk cf-rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Panik dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gardner lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Kirk c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|030
|000
|000
|—
|3
|New York
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
E_Torres (1), Sánchez (2). DP_Toronto 1, New York 0. LOB_Toronto 6, New York 5. 2B_Bichette (1), Frazier (2), Torres (1). HR_Guerrero Jr. (1), Grichuk (1).
|Toronto
|Zeuch
|4
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Thornton
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Borucki W,1-0
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Phelps H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Romano H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Merryweather S,2-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|New York
|Germán L,0-1
|3
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|2
|King
|6
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
WP_Germán.
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Chris Segal; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, James Hoye.
T_2:41. A_10,066 (47,309).
