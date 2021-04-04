Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Toronto New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 3 5 3 Totals 31 1 5 1 Semien 2b 4 0 0 0 LeMahieu 2b 3 0 1 0 Biggio 3b 3 0 0 0 Judge dh 4 0 0 0 Bichette ss 4 0 1 0 Hicks cf 4 0 0 0 Hernández rf-lf 4 0 0 0 Torres ss 4 0 1 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 1 1 1 Bruce 1b 3 0 1 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 1 1 0 Sánchez c 4 0 0 0 Davis cf 0 0 0 0 Frazier rf 3 1 1 0 Grichuk cf-rf 3 1 1 2 Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0 Panik dh 4 0 1 0 Gardner lf 3 0 1 1 Kirk c 3 0 0 0

Toronto 030 000 000 — 3 New York 000 010 000 — 1

E_Torres (1), Sánchez (2). DP_Toronto 1, New York 0. LOB_Toronto 6, New York 5. 2B_Bichette (1), Frazier (2), Torres (1). HR_Guerrero Jr. (1), Grichuk (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Zeuch 4 3 0 0 1 1 Thornton 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 Borucki W,1-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Phelps H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Romano H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Merryweather S,2-2 1 0 0 0 0 2

New York Germán L,0-1 3 4 3 3 1 2 King 6 1 0 0 1 3

WP_Germán.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Chris Segal; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, James Hoye.

T_2:41. A_10,066 (47,309).

