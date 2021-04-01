Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|3
|8
|3
|2
|13
|
|Semien 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Biggio 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Hernández rf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.750
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.500
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|Tellez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|3-Davis pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.500
|Jansen c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|2
|6
|2
|6
|13
|
|LeMahieu 2b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Judge rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.000
|Stanton dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Torres ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Sánchez c
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|1-Tauchman pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Higashioka c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bruce 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Wade 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Frazier lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.667
|2-Gardner pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Toronto
|010
|001
|000
|1_3
|8
|0
|New York
|020
|000
|000
|0_2
|6
|0
1-ran for Sánchez in the 9th. 2-ran for Frazier in the 9th. 3-ran for Tellez in the 10th.
LOB_Toronto 6, New York 10. 2B_Grichuk (1). HR_Hernández (1), off Cole; Sánchez (1), off Ryu. RBIs_Gurriel Jr. (1), Hernández (1), Grichuk (1), Sánchez 2 (2). SB_Tauchman 2 (2). CS_Grichuk (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Jansen, Biggio); New York 4 (LeMahieu, Urshela, Judge, Torres). RISP_Toronto 2 for 8; New York 0 for 9.
GIDP_Gurriel Jr., Judge.
DP_Toronto 1 (Biggio, Semien, Guerrero Jr.); New York 1 (Urshela, LeMahieu, Bruce).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryu
|5
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|5
|92
|3.38
|Chatwood
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|0.00
|Phelps
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|22
|0.00
|Dolis
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|0.00
|Romano, W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|23
|0.00
|Merryweather, S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|11
|0.00
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole
|5
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|8
|97
|3.38
|Green
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|0.00
|Loaisiga
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.00
|O’Day
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|0.00
|Nelson, L, 0-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|15
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Chatwood 1-0, Green 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, James Hoye; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Chris Segal.
T_3:44. A_10,850 (47,309).
