Sports News

Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

By The Associated Press
April 1, 2021 5:18 pm
1 min read
      
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 3 8 3 2 13
Semien 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Biggio 3b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Bichette ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Hernández rf 4 2 3 1 0 1 .750
Guerrero Jr. 1b 2 0 1 0 2 0 .500
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .250
Tellez dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000
3-Davis pr-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0
Grichuk cf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .500
Jansen c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 2 6 2 6 13
LeMahieu 2b-1b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Judge rf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .200
Hicks cf 4 0 0 0 1 3 .000
Stanton dh 5 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Torres ss 4 1 1 0 1 2 .250
Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Sánchez c 3 1 2 2 1 0 .667
1-Tauchman pr 0 0 0 0 0 0
Higashioka c 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bruce 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000
Wade 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0
Frazier lf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .667
2-Gardner pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0
Toronto 010 001 000 1_3 8 0
New York 020 000 000 0_2 6 0

1-ran for Sánchez in the 9th. 2-ran for Frazier in the 9th. 3-ran for Tellez in the 10th.

LOB_Toronto 6, New York 10. 2B_Grichuk (1). HR_Hernández (1), off Cole; Sánchez (1), off Ryu. RBIs_Gurriel Jr. (1), Hernández (1), Grichuk (1), Sánchez 2 (2). SB_Tauchman 2 (2). CS_Grichuk (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Jansen, Biggio); New York 4 (LeMahieu, Urshela, Judge, Torres). RISP_Toronto 2 for 8; New York 0 for 9.

GIDP_Gurriel Jr., Judge.

DP_Toronto 1 (Biggio, Semien, Guerrero Jr.); New York 1 (Urshela, LeMahieu, Bruce).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ryu 5 1-3 4 2 2 1 5 92 3.38
Chatwood 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 15 0.00
Phelps 1 2 0 0 1 0 22 0.00
Dolis 1 0 0 0 1 2 18 0.00
Romano, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 2 2 23 0.00
Merryweather, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 3 11 0.00
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cole 5 1-3 5 2 2 2 8 97 3.38
Green 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 17 0.00
Loaisiga 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 0.00
O’Day 1 1 0 0 0 1 22 0.00
Nelson, L, 0-1 1 1 1 0 0 3 15 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Chatwood 1-0, Green 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, James Hoye; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:44. A_10,850 (47,309).

