Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Toronto New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 3 8 3 Totals 35 2 6 2 Semien 2b 5 0 0 0 LeMahieu 2b-1b 4 0 0 0 Biggio 3b 5 0 0 0 Judge rf 5 0 1 0 Bichette ss 4 0 0 0 Hicks cf 4 0 0 0 Hernández rf 4 2 3 1 Stanton dh 5 0 0 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 2 0 1 0 Torres ss 4 1 1 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 1 1 Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 Tellez dh 4 0 0 0 Sánchez c 3 1 2 2 Davis pr-dh 0 1 0 0 Tauchman pr 0 0 0 0 Grichuk cf 4 0 2 1 Higashioka c 0 0 0 0 Jansen c 4 0 1 0 Bruce 1b 3 0 0 0 Wade 2b 0 0 0 0 Frazier lf 3 0 2 0 Gardner pr-lf 0 0 0 0

Toronto 010 001 000 1 — 3 New York 020 000 000 0 — 2

DP_Toronto 1, New York 1. LOB_Toronto 6, New York 10. 2B_Grichuk (1). HR_Hernández (1), Sánchez (1). SB_Tauchman 2 (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Ryu 5 1-3 4 2 2 1 5 Chatwood 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 Phelps 1 2 0 0 1 0 Dolis 1 0 0 0 1 2 Romano W,1-0 1 0 0 0 2 2 Merryweather S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 3

New York Cole 5 1-3 5 2 2 2 8 Green 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Loaisiga 1 0 0 0 0 1 O’Day 1 1 0 0 0 1 Nelson L,0-1 1 1 1 0 0 3

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, James Hoye; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:44. A_10,850 (47,309).

