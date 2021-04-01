On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

By The Associated Press
April 1, 2021 5:20 pm
< a min read
      
Toronto New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 3 8 3 Totals 35 2 6 2
Semien 2b 5 0 0 0 LeMahieu 2b-1b 4 0 0 0
Biggio 3b 5 0 0 0 Judge rf 5 0 1 0
Bichette ss 4 0 0 0 Hicks cf 4 0 0 0
Hernández rf 4 2 3 1 Stanton dh 5 0 0 0
Guerrero Jr. 1b 2 0 1 0 Torres ss 4 1 1 0
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 1 1 Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0
Tellez dh 4 0 0 0 Sánchez c 3 1 2 2
Davis pr-dh 0 1 0 0 Tauchman pr 0 0 0 0
Grichuk cf 4 0 2 1 Higashioka c 0 0 0 0
Jansen c 4 0 1 0 Bruce 1b 3 0 0 0
Wade 2b 0 0 0 0
Frazier lf 3 0 2 0
Gardner pr-lf 0 0 0 0
Toronto 010 001 000 1 3
New York 020 000 000 0 2

DP_Toronto 1, New York 1. LOB_Toronto 6, New York 10. 2B_Grichuk (1). HR_Hernández (1), Sánchez (1). SB_Tauchman 2 (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Ryu 5 1-3 4 2 2 1 5
Chatwood 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Phelps 1 2 0 0 1 0
Dolis 1 0 0 0 1 2
Romano W,1-0 1 0 0 0 2 2
Merryweather S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 3
New York
Cole 5 1-3 5 2 2 2 8
Green 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Loaisiga 1 0 0 0 0 1
O’Day 1 1 0 0 0 1
Nelson L,0-1 1 1 1 0 0 3

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, James Hoye; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:44. A_10,850 (47,309).

