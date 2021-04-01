Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|3
|8
|3
|
|Totals
|35
|2
|6
|2
|
|Semien 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|LeMahieu 2b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Biggio 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Judge rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández rf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|
|Stanton dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Torres ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tellez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sánchez c
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Davis pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Tauchman pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Higashioka c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jansen c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bruce 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wade 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Frazier lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gardner pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Toronto
|010
|001
|000
|1
|—
|3
|New York
|020
|000
|000
|0
|—
|2
DP_Toronto 1, New York 1. LOB_Toronto 6, New York 10. 2B_Grichuk (1). HR_Hernández (1), Sánchez (1). SB_Tauchman 2 (2).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ryu
|5
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Chatwood
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Phelps
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Dolis
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Romano W,1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Merryweather S,1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cole
|5
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|8
|Green
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Loaisiga
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|O’Day
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Nelson L,0-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, James Hoye; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Chris Segal.
T_3:44. A_10,850 (47,309).
