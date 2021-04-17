Toronto 5, Kansas City 1

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|5
|8
|5
|0
|5
|
|Semien 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.203
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.281
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.429
|Grichuk rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.214
|Kirk dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.150
|Espinal 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.375
|J.Davis cf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.143
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.071
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|21
|1
|2
|1
|3
|5
|
|Merrifield 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.348
|Benintendi lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.234
|Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|C.Santana 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.146
|Soler dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.167
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Dozier rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.148
|Alberto 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Lopez ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Toronto
|200
|011
|1_5
|8
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|001
|0_1
|2
|0
LOB_Toronto 3, Kansas City 3. 2B_Gurriel Jr. (1), Benintendi (3). HR_J.Davis (1), off Minor; Guerrero Jr. (4), off Minor. RBIs_Gurriel Jr. 2 (3), J.Davis (1), Guerrero Jr. (11), Semien (7), Benintendi (3). SB_J.Davis (1). SF_Semien.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Kirk, Espinal); Kansas City 1 (Perez). RISP_Toronto 1 for 5; Kansas City 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_Jansen. GIDP_Benintendi, Taylor.
DP_Toronto 2 (Espinal, Bichette, Guerrero Jr.; Espinal, Semien).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Matz, W, 3-0
|6
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|5
|82
|1.47
|Dolis
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|3.86
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Minor, L, 1-1
|5
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|0
|3
|99
|5.17
|W.Davis
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|30
|4.76
Inherited runners-scored_W.Davis 1-0. HBP_Dolis (Soler). WP_Matz, Minor(2).
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_2:10. A_9,048 (37,903).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments