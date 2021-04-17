On Air: Federal News Network program
Toronto 5, Kansas City 1

By The Associated Press
April 17, 2021 4:37 pm
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 5 8 5 0 5
Semien 2b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .203
Bichette ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .281
Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 2 2 1 0 0 .429
Grichuk rf 3 1 2 0 0 1 .306
Gurriel Jr. lf 3 0 1 2 0 0 .214
Kirk dh 3 0 1 0 0 0 .150
Espinal 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .375
J.Davis cf 3 2 2 1 0 0 .143
Jansen c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .071
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 21 1 2 1 3 5
Merrifield 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .348
Benintendi lf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .234
Perez c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .283
C.Santana 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .146
Soler dh 1 0 0 0 1 0 .167
Taylor cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .273
Dozier rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .148
Alberto 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .261
Lopez ss 2 1 1 0 0 0 .286
Toronto 200 011 1_5 8 0
Kansas City 000 001 0_1 2 0

LOB_Toronto 3, Kansas City 3. 2B_Gurriel Jr. (1), Benintendi (3). HR_J.Davis (1), off Minor; Guerrero Jr. (4), off Minor. RBIs_Gurriel Jr. 2 (3), J.Davis (1), Guerrero Jr. (11), Semien (7), Benintendi (3). SB_J.Davis (1). SF_Semien.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Kirk, Espinal); Kansas City 1 (Perez). RISP_Toronto 1 for 5; Kansas City 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Jansen. GIDP_Benintendi, Taylor.

DP_Toronto 2 (Espinal, Bichette, Guerrero Jr.; Espinal, Semien).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Matz, W, 3-0 6 2 1 1 2 5 82 1.47
Dolis 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 3.86
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Minor, L, 1-1 5 2-3 7 4 4 0 3 99 5.17
W.Davis 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2 30 4.76

Inherited runners-scored_W.Davis 1-0. HBP_Dolis (Soler). WP_Matz, Minor(2).

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_2:10. A_9,048 (37,903).

